iFlicks 3 for macOS – Video Metadata Editor and Conversion

Paderborn, Germany – Indie developer, Jendrik Bertram today announces the release of iFlicks 3, a major update of the popular iFlicks for macOS. iFlicks is the best and most complete video and metadata handling solution available for macOS. There is no easier way to add you video files to iTunes or Plex, so you can watch them on your iOS devices or third party media players.

iFlicks 3 is the third major release of iFlicks, which brings you a bunch of new features and improvements.

It is now possible to process videos containing HEVC content just as quick as H.264. Direct passthrough of HEVC tracks from mkv files to m4v now only takes seconds, just like it has always worked for H.264 tracks. This works just as quick for all your HD content, no matter if 4k or 1080p. Additionally you can use iFlicks 3 to encode video tracks to HEVC. To make use of this feature you need at least macOS High Sierra, as it is the first version to natively support HEVC. On the newest generation of Macs, video encoding can even make use of the T2 Chip to perform encoding as fast as possible.

To provide even more flexibility to our power users, it is now also possible to create custom presets with different settings from the builtin ones. It is also possible to use these custom presets together with the immensely powerful rule system to create an even more customised workflow.

As additional bonus iFlicks 3 has a tweaked interface incorporating countless improvements. The most notable ones being full Dark Mode support on macOS Mojave, as well as Touch Bar support for MacBook Pro.

Leading Metadata Handling

* Automatic lookup for Movie and TV Show metadata

* Finds beautiful Artwork, including squared Artwork for TV Shows

* Automatic lookup for subtitles and chapter titles

* Behaviour completely customisable using a extremely powerful Rules

Powerful Video Processing

* Extremely fast and lossless passthrough for H.264 and HEVC

* High Quality encoding capabilities for H.264 and HEVC

* Dedicated presets for Apple Devices like iPhone, iPad and Apple TV

* HD support (4k, 1080p, 720p)

* Encoding of Stereo and Surround Audio tracks

* Supports all common video formats like mkv, mp4, m4v, mov, avi, mpg and many many more

* Subtitle and Chapter support

Extensive Automation Possibilities

* Support for Custom Presets based on user preferences

* Watch Folders to pick up and automatically process files added to monitored folders

* Extremely powerful rules to customise the complete workflow

* AppleScript support for even more fine grained control

Intuitive User Interface

* Just drag videos to iFlicks and hit start to process the videos

* Clean interface to get you started without distractions, Advanced functionality just a click away

* Tightly coupled with iTunes. Just drag items from iTunes to iFlicks to update metadata

Language Support:

iFlicks supports English, Arabic, Catalan, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Norwegian Bokml, Persian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Slovak, Spanish, Swedish, Thai, Traditional Chinese, Turkish, Ukrainian and Vietnamese languages.

Device Requirements:

* macOS 12.2 or later

* iTunes 12

Pricing and Availability:

iFlicks 3 is available as subscription and one-time payment version. The one-time payment version is available from the Mac App Store for US $34.99, the same price as iFlicks 2 before. Prices may vary by location.

The subscription versions are available from the Website and Mac App Store:

* iFlicks Basic: $0.99 monthly, $9.49 annually

* iFlicks Plus: $2.49 monthly, $18.49 annually

Special upgrade pricing will be in place for the yearly subscription versions:

* 50% Off until end of February 2019

* 25% Off until end of March 2019

