24U Software releases 24U FM Bench 1.3 for FileMaker Pro

Zvole, Czech Republic – 24U Software has updated 24U FM Bench to version 1.3 which now includes code-signed 24U Toolbox Plug-In 3.0.3 with many new features and improvements. Featuring a 4-step process that to boost the overall speed, 24U FM Bench is a complete optimization solution. Get the best performance out of FileMaker Pro by optimizing your solutions and achieve 100+% speed gains in almost no time. No more compromises!

* Detective benchmarks user solution – It measures how long everything takes and stores the measured values in a log for further analysis.

* Bottleneck finder finds the bottleneck of user solution – It calculates the total time spend within each script over a specific time period and tells you which script consumed the largest part.

* Session browser lets you examine individual user sessions – User can see every single action that was measured within each session and how long FileMaker spent executing it. This great not for optimization but even better for troubleshooting. Can be seen what users were doing when.

What’s new in version 1.3:

24U Toolbox Plug-In 3.0.3 is now included with 24U FM Bench. This new version of the plug-in brings several new features and improvments, including compatibility with latest operating systems and the FileMaker plarform. The plug-in is now also code-signed. Code-signing is a security feature that allows user to verify the identity of the plug-in publisher and that the plugin has not changed. This makes it easier to deploy FM Bench in environments with strict security rules, where only code-signed software is allowerd to be installed.

About 24U Toolbox Plug-In:

24U Toolbox Plug-In is a stable and reliable client & server-side plug-in providing a set of handy functions for your daily use, such as Execute SQL, running system scripts etc. The new version added support for iOS and FileMaker Cloud, and a great new function for converting FileMaker-native styled text to clean CSS-formatted HTML.

Pricing and Availability:

Licenses for 24U FM Bench start at $197 per seat and $1177 (USD) per server. Volume discounts are available for 5 or more seats.

