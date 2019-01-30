Output Factory Server for InDesign Streamlines File Naming Workflow

Toronto (ON), Canada – Zevrix Solutions today announces the release of Output Factory Server 2.1.16 a feature update to company’s output automation solution for Adobe InDesign. Output Factory Server automates InDesign production workflow by processing files from watched hot folders. The app offloads printing and exporting from InDesign to a central system leaving operator workstations free from the output process.

The new version abandons the approach in which output files were exported from InDesign with intermediate temporary names before being renamed to their final user-defined variable names. The exported files are now being created directly under their final names. This improvement helps users streamline their complex automation workflows where files created by Output Factory Server are being automatically picked up by other workflow components. The change also helps eliminate random system errors that could occur when renaming temporary files.

“Output Factory Server is an extremely useful utility for a busy production facility or advertising agency”, writes David Creamer in Layers magazine. “The setup process is simple and users experience is very straightforward. It can save lots of time – which equates to money.”

Output Factory Server is intended to run on a dedicated Mac station and can serve unlimited users via watched hot folders on a network. Users can create hot folders for different output targets such as hi-res PDF, color printing, EPUB files and so on. The app offers the following key features:

* Output InDesign files automatically from hot folders

* Supports print, PDF, PostScript, TIFF, EPUB and other formats

* Output to multiple formats from a single hot folder

* Automatic email notifications

* Layer versioning

* Run custom scripts

* Variable output file names

* Automatic preflighting

* PDF security presets for different workflows

Pricing and Availability:

Output Factory Server 2.1.16 can be purchased from Zevrix web site for $699.95 (USD), as well as from authorized resellers. Trial is also available for download. The upgrade to version 2 is $350 for the licensed users of Output Factory Server 1.x and BatchOutput Server. Output Factory Server requires macOS 10.7-10.14 and Adobe InDesign CS5-CC 2019.

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides automation and productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Cloud and Creative Suite software, PDF workflows, graphic file diagnostics and Microsoft Office output on Mac OS. Zevrix is dedicated to help professionals increase their profits through automating everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit their website. Copyright (C) 2019 Zevrix Solutions. All Rights Reserved. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

