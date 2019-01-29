Zuvolo Cycling – The real-time location sharing app for cyclists

Sonning, Oxfordshire, United Kingdom – Zuvolo Ltd announces the first release of Zuvolo Cycling, what will become the ultimate social and location sharing app for cyclists. Quickly share your location and see your cycling friends in real-time. Let your loved ones see that you’re safe and well. Control over privacy is important – decide who can see you and when. Use Markers to mark meeting points on the map, share your favourite cafes, tag hills, and leave messages at important locations. Meeting up and keeping safe has never been easier.

Use Zuvolo Cycling before a ride when organizing an activity, and during the ride when meeting up and cycling to your markers. Users can start their activities whenever they want, allowing cyclists and their friends to share their location at the time they choose, and with whom they want. Add Markers on the map to make it easier to find meeting points, favourite locations, important places, the start of a hill climb, and for leaving messages at a particular location. Share markers on the map instantly for their cycling friends to see.

Main features:

* Share your location in near real-time with your cycling friends

* Let your family know where you are so they can see you’re safe

* Create Markers as meeting points, coffee stops or anything else that might be of interest on your ride

* Create a privacy zone, where you will never appear on the map

Zuvolo Cycling fully integrates with Zuvolo Friends and makes location sharing a simple and seamless experience for almost any situation or activity. Keeping your location up to date has never been easier.

“Zuvolo Cycling has been built from the ground up by a team of cyclists who love technology and wondered how they could solve some of the most common issues when cycling with friends or in large groups. Our main focus has been the user experience,” commented CEO and company founder, Steven Abrams. “We wanted to craft a cycling location sharing app that gave cyclists full control, honoured their privacy, and could be used for any cycling event or activity. This is just the beginning and we are already planning our next set of features, plus integration with other apps, and gamification. We are very keen to get your feedback to help us shape and develop these features. Zuvolo Cycling is already primed for future releases on different platforms and we are very excited about the road ahead.”

Device Requirements:

* iPhone Compatible

* iOS 9.0 or later

* 52 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Zuvolo Cycling version 2.0.11 is free and available worldwide through the iTunes App Store in the Health & Fitness category.

Located in Sonning, United Kingdom, the Zuvolo team is an independent software company founded by Steven Abrams in 2016. With their strong blend of design and development skills, the philosophy of Zuvolo Ltd is to craft beautiful looking applications that focus on the user experience.

