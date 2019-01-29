360Works Releases Zulu 3 – Calendar Syncing Application for FileMaker

Atlanta, Georgia – 360Works is pleased to announce the release of Zulu 3. Zulu is a calendar syncing application that lets Apple Calendar, Google Calendar, or Exchange Calendar see your FileMaker table(s) as an Apple, Google, or Exchange Calendar. Syncing your FileMaker data to your device calendars makes it easier to share your calendars and keep all of your business events, appointments, and important information together!

In regards to the new release, Jesse Barnum, President of 360Works, says “We have made huge improvements to the sync framework of our flagship product, MirrorSync, and migrated Zulu 3 to the improved framework as well for better speed and stability. We are very happy to bring these changes to Zulu.”

Zulu 3 improves performance and reliability of existing features of publishing FileMaker data to Apple, Google, and Exchange Calendar, as well as the following new features:

* Added recurrence support for Google and Exchange

* Added email handler to syncs, sending emails to admin email address on failures or warnings

* Migrated to latest sync framework, improving stability and speed for syncs

* Exposing Google API key for users, so they can use their own API key and not share quota with other users

Zulu is easy to install. It is not a plug-in, but rather an extension for FileMaker Server. There are no scripts to write or processes to manage. Integrating Zulu into your FileMaker solution is a snap!

Availability:

Active maintenance subscribers for Zulu or the 360Works Portfolio Bundle will receive the new major version 3 at no additional cost. (Maintenance is active for one year from date of purchase or one year from date of maintenance renewal purchase.)

If you need a new license or have a license with expired maintenance and wish to use Zulu 3, you can purchase a new license through the Zulu product page.

Need to try Zulu before you buy? You can download a free demo license, also available at the Zulu product page. While in demo mode, the product will run for 2 hours every time you launch FileMaker. Learn more about Zulu or try it out today at the Zulu product page.

Located in metro Atlanta, 360Works, a FileMaker Platinum Business Alliance member, has been providing FileMaker-based solutions for more than a decade. The company is a leading developer of both shrink-wrapped and custom FileMaker database design solutions for clients such as NASA, Bernard Hodes Group, US Marines, Make-A-Wish foundation and others. The company is credited for its forward-thinking solutions, dedication and unparalleled client service. FileMaker, Inc. is a subsidiary of Apple Inc. FileMaker, and the FileMaker logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of FileMaker Incorporated.

