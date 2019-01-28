Zippr – 11,000+ Times Pre-Ordered on Mac App Store

Bangalore, Karnataka – AppYogi Software, an India-based Indi app developer, is proud to announce the official launch of Zippr which is Pre-Ordered 11,000 on the Mac App Store. A-Zippr is a simple, fast and powerful Mac utility that allows users to archive Zip, RAR, 7z, SIT, TAR, IOS, ZX, LZIP, Gzip, BZIP2 and unarchives in 70+ different commonly used file formats. It is handcrafted to make it most customizable to archive and unarchive files on macOS.

Zippr also makes it easier for users to browse contents of the archives without extracting the file – particularly useful while working with very large files. Apart from that, it also allows users to create encrypted / password protected archives. We are sure our users will love the clean and intuitive UI and the unique features of the app which makes working with archives seamless.

Zip and Unzip files instantly:

* Preview file details before extracting

* Protect files with strong 256 bit AES encryption

* Extract only files you choose without having to extract the entire archive

* Notifies once compression or extract completion

Archive & Unarchive:(Easy):

* Drag and drop the file to Zipping or unZip

* Resize file size for faster sharing and to reduce storage

* Extract major file formats like Zip, RAR, TAR, LHA, 7Z, JAR and 70 more formats

* Automatically identify to zip or unzip the file when dropped to Floating drop window

* Set floating drop window to any corner of the screen

* Compress files in the different method like fast, faster, normal, slow and slowest

File encryption:(Secure):

* Password-protect confidential files and apply powerful AES encryption

* Prevent unauthorized access of email attachments

* Encrypt individual files within a zipped folder

Preview Files:(Safe):

* Quick look framework to preview files before unarchive (not even in temp file like other apps)

* Unarchive individual files from an archived folder

* Get detailed file information individually before unarchive

* Native user experience to preview files

Now all the archive files you have will automatically open with The Unarchiver and you’ll forget the “Unknown format” alerts and extraction errors forever. Having a RAR extractor for Mac saves you tons of time when dealing with archives.

Supporting file formats:

* Archive: ZIP, TAR, 7Z, GZIP, BZIP2, ISO, XZ, LZIP

* Unarchive: ZIP, Z01, RAR, 7Z, TAR, LHA, ZIPZ, SIT, SITX, HQX, BIN, MACBIN, AS, GZ, GZIP, TGZ, TAR,GZ, BZ2, BZIP2, BZ, TBZ2, TBZ, XZ, TXZ, ISO, CDI, NRG, MDF, GTAR, Z, TAZ, TAR.Z, LZMA, XAR, XIP, ACE, PAK, SPK, ZOO, LBR, LQR, LZR, PMA, CAB, RPM, DEB, ALZ, DD, CPT, PIT, NOW, SEA, EXE, MSI, CPIO, CPGZ, PAX, WARC, HA, ADF, ADZ, DMS, F, LZX, DCS, PKD, XMS, ZOM, PP, NSA, SAR, JAR, CBZ, CBR, NDS, PKG, A, SWF, LZ, TLZ

System Requirements:

* OS X 10.10 or later

* 20.9 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Zippr: RAR & Zip Tool 1.1 is Free download and is available worldwide exclusively through the Mac App Store in the Utilities category & through Zippr website. The app offers a 7-days free trial of all features and it cost $7.99, Unlock file Preview before unarchiving cost $5.99, archive file with AES 256bit encryption cost $3.99 (USD).

Zippr: RAR & Zip Tool 1.1

AppYogi, derived from upyogi, meaning 'useful' in Hindi. We handcraft apps that are useful and help you do small things more efficiently, making you more productive.

