Aquarius Computer updates TurnTable to v3.2 – New Music Player for Mac

New York, New York – Aquarius Computer today is proud to announce the release of TurnTable v3.2, an important feature update to the company’s popular music player app for macOS. A music player made for music – and the art, TurnTable is a new Music Player app that replaces iTunes and plays all its music library files. It’s a player for truly jamming, by day and night. Day dream and play music, feel well, cry, have visions, whatever …

Developed specifically for artists, music aficionados, or people who dream by day and night, TurnTable displays your music in grids of artists for a fuller selection of what to listen to. Or nothing but Albums elegantly displayed with their art, your albums in a collection view. Tracks are displayed in a simpler utilitarian jukebox interface.

Since 3.0, including the new Themes feature, and a new Visual Tracks view, this jukebox is now way more usable, pleasurable even, comfortable. Version 3.2 sports a new, elegant user interface that is perfect for someone who is really into music the art, and a dreamier side to life. TurnTable 3.2 includes a new Visual Tracks view, for playing any songs/albums that may appear interesting. See the tracks you may like, that may get you up during the day, and just play one.

System Requirements:

* macOS 10.13 or later

* 64-bit processor

* 1.6 MB

Pricing and Availability:

TurnTable v3.2 is only $4.99 USD (or equivalent amount in other currencies) and available worldwide exclusively through the Mac App Store in the Music category.

News and Reviewers!

Thank you writers! PLEASE TRY THIS APP! Come on, try this, this is F!@#ing cool. This music player is way better than iTunes. Swear. Especially if you’re a music fanatic and into albums. Promo codes are available for reviewing, news, or promotional purposes- JUST WRITE US AND ASK. Email us with your article or review, make us happy, too!!

TurnTable 3.2

Purchase and Download from Mac App Store

Screenshot (New Visual Tracks View)

Screenshot (TurnTable Main Window- Artists View)

Aquarius Computer is run by Andrew Kazmierski, and various other secret people. They don’t not work with professionals in the industry (rock stars, etc, Tom York from Radiohead). In the past, Andrew made Classics for iPhone (when he was 18)… It was one of the first popular iPhone apps on the App Store, made money, was in Apple TV commercials, and was the thing that became iBooks by Apple. Now he works on more important things. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2019 Aquarius Computer. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, macOS, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

