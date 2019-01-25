Pamoja.Shop Presents The First Made-In-Africa Leather Apple Watch Strap

Nairobi, Kenya – Pamoja.shop is proud to announce the release and immediate availability of their first Maasai leather Apple watch strap collection Tenebo, a Maasai word meaning together embodies Pamoja.shop’s vision of empowering marginalized communities across Africa by providing opportunities to trade.

In their first collection, Pamoja.Shop wanted to showcase the handmade Maasai tribal bracelets traditionally worn by both men and women to indicate someone’s age, social status, marital status, and even whether a woman has given birth to a boy or a girl. Continuing in that tradition, Tenebo Apple watches straps are cut, skived, beaded and sewed by hand at the Pamoja workshop by a skilled group of artisans from different disciplines.

The biggest obstacle to tackle for the in house design team at Pamoja.shop was the adapter that connects the Apple watch to the straps. All the options offered on the market at the time had small screws that would easily rust from sweat around the wrist, or come off over time which potentially meant broken Apple watch screens for their customers. To combat this, the team designed a custom machined unibody 316 stainless steel adapter eliminating the screws thus drastically reducing the chance of falls and increasing the lifespan of their straps.

Tenebo is a unisex collection, offered in a unique design that fits all wrist sizes. The Apple watch strap is available either as a plain strap without beadwork in black or brown leather or with a beaded pattern in black leather. Customers have the choice of choosing an adapter to match their watch finish in the aforementioned yellow gold, black or silver colors.

* Pamoja.Shop Apple watch straps are made out of locally sourced minimally treated, vegetable tanned leather from Kenya

* Glass beads made out of recycled glass bottles

* Custom 316 stainless steel adapters available in yellow gold, black, and silver ( 10k gold adapters are dipped 5 times for a shinier and long-lasting coat)

* Snap button for the closing mechanism

* Tenebo collection is available in a myriad of different designs as well as the 200 flags of the world presented in beaded design a first in the Apple Watch strap industry

* All of the products come packaged in an Ankara (African fabric) travel pouch

* All Pamoja.Shop products come with a standard 1-year warranty

The Tenebo Collection is available for purchase on Pamoja.shop at $100 (USD). Pamoja.Shop has partnered with DHL to offer free 2-4 day International shipping on their products.

Pamoja.Shop is a social impact venture, their vision is to create a platform to provide social impact through trade. They partner up with local artisans across Africa to source, research, craft and create beautiful one of a kind handmade products. Pamoja is a Swahili word that means together. Pronounced Pa-moh-jah. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2019 Pamoja.Shop. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

