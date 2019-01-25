Medidex Launches Drug Abuse Prevention Features on MedManage mHealth App

New York City, New York – Medidex Inc. is proud to announce the release and availability of MedManage 2.3.1, their cloud-based medication management system for patients, nurses, or caregivers, available now for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Android devices.

The app allows common tasks which are often done manually or from memory to be done in the digital world. Create a portable medication list with directions so you never forget to take medication no matter where you are, understand information and look up side effects and warnings about the medication you are taking and find a permanent medication disposal drop box near you if you have unwanted or unused medication.

Count It! Lock It! Drop It!, with similar goals around medication adherence and medication safety, worked with MedManage to make another valuable resource available to its users; a drop box finder. This finder allows the app user to find a permanent disposal site nearest to the zip code they type in. MedManage locates the nearest site along with the location’s address, phone number and hours of operation.

Idle medications left in drug cabinets are easy targets for experimentation and abuse. Now it’s as simple as ever to dispose of your unwanted, expired or unused prescription medication and help reduce access to prescriptions in the home. Read more about the partnership at the Medidex Announcement Blog.

Count It! Lock It! Drop It! (R) (CLD) is a comprehensive community initiative for prescription drug misuse prevention based in Coffee County, Tennessee and locally in all 95 counties of Tennessee. The CLD initiative is leading a statewide effort associated with BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, Inc., an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association to combat the misuse of prescription medication focusing on three simple steps: Count your pills, Lock them up, and Drop them for proper disposal. According to the Tennessee Department of Health, 6,879,698 opioid prescriptions were written in 2017, and it is CLD’s mission is to create a cultural shift around prescription drug misuse to help keep communities safe and drug-free.

MedManage 2.3.1 is free and is available worldwide through the App Store in the Medical category. An Android version of the app is available through Google Play.

The founding ideology of Medidex is providing a secure and user-friendly platform for patients to easily manage their health records and to allow patients to share their records with multiple doctors and other healthcare providers conveniently. We hope to empower patients in their ability to connect to digital and mobile health tools and democratize ownership of health records. For providers, we plan to continuously help support and innovate their practices and organizations to keep up with fast-paced digital changes. The services include but are not limited to Electronic Health Records (EHR), Practice Management, and Patient Portals which will include communication tools, health record storage, real-time health information transfer, device connectibility, and analytics. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2019 Medidex. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

