WaterField’s New Sutter Slim Backpack Lightens the Work Load

San Francisco, California – WaterField Designs, a San Francisco designer and manufacturer of custom laptop sleeves, bags and device-specific cases, introduces the Sutter Slim Backpack, a lightweight, executive-style pack for work or travel. The meticulously-designed laptop backpack includes padded compartments for both a MacBook Pro and iPad and evenly-distributed pockets to balance the load for comfort and efficiency. With its sleek, streamlined aesthetic, the Sutter Slim Backpack is the ideal bag to carry a day’s work essentials. Customers who order the Slim through January 31 will receive a complimentary WaterField Tech Pocket.

“When gathering customer input for WaterField’s recent Sutter Tech Sling crowdsourced-design project, it became clear that there’s a strong need for a lightweight, executive backpack to carry a day’s work and tech gear,” explained owner Gary Waterfield. “The Slim’s weight-balanced design makes efficient use of space. No matter how much you stuff the bag, it keeps its svelte shape and remains comfortable on your back.”

Highly-functional features enhance the comfort and sleek styling of the Sutter Slim Backpack:

* Two plushly-padded compartments cushion up to a 15-inch MacBook Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

* Rear panel slides over wheeled-suitcase handles for hands-free airport navigation.

* Efficiently-placed pockets in distinct zones prevent bulging and ensure a balanced carry.

* YKK waterproof zipper secures exterior top pocket for ultra-convenient, quick access, especially when the bag is set down or resting on suitcase handles.

* Interior open-topped pockets organize tech accessories.

* Swing-around front pocket, accessible from either side with the bag still on one shoulder, lies behind a full-grain leather panel that extends beyond the zippers to protect contents from the elements.

* Key fob inside the front pocket allows quick key retrieval without fully removing the bag.

* Gold, water-resistant liner lights up the interior for increased visibility.

* Stiffened side and bottom panels prevent sagging and help keep bag more upright when set down.

* Ergonomic, padded shoulder straps and rear mesh padding enhance comfort and airflow.

* Comfortable leather handle facilitates an easy grab-and-go from a car seat or overhead bin.

* Rugged tan waxed canvas or black ballistic nylon with a premium full-grain leather panel presents a look that will upgrade any wardrobe.

Early adopters who order the new Sutter Slim Backpack by January 31, 2019, will receive a matching complimentary Tech Pocket. WaterField’s newest gear pouch, the Tech Pocket organizes the frequently-used, small tech gear ubiquitous in today’s digital society. Lined with super-soft, almost cashmere-like padding, the case closes with a silent, snap-shut magnet. The main compartment and two internal pockets organize dongles, adapters, keys, an iPhone and more. A front pocket for additional accessories closes with a self-locking YKK zipper. Loops at either end of the case can attach to a strap or carabiner.

Pricing and Availability:

The Sutter Slim Backpack:

* Price: $229

* One size: 15.5 x 11.5 x 3.75 inches; 2.2 lbs.

Colors and materials: Tan waxed canvas with distressed, full-grain chocolate leather panel or black ballistic nylon with full-grain black leather panel.

* Padded laptop compartment: fits up to a 15-inch MacBook Pro or 15-inch Surface Book.

* Padded tablet compartment: fits up to a 13-inch iPad or Surface Pro.

* Pre-order now. Shipping begins February 1, 2019.

The Tech Pocket

* Price: $49. (Complimentary with Sutter Slim Backpack orders through January 31, 2019.)

* Colors: Tan waxed canvas or black ballistic nylon.

* Dimensions: 7.5 x 4.75 inches; 2.5 oz.

* Available now.

WaterField Designs is an innovative San Francisco designer and manufacturer of bags and cases for tech-savvy consumers who want to stylishly and responsibly transport their technology.

