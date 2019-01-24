Chickku App Brings Local into Social

Fremont, California – Chickku LLC recently launched the latest version (1.2.4) of its local social app, Chickku app. The app, which can be downloaded from Apple iTunes and Google Play Store for free, helps users connect with other people, for common causes and interests, places and businesses in their local vicinity.

“Chickku app is a special platform that effectively uses location based technology to bring people together. With Chickku app, you can find like-minded friends in your area, join a local issue, discover places of interests around your location, rate and recommend restaurants and other hangouts, and even buy or sell things locally for free!,” exclaims Sudeep Kaushik, CEO, Chickku LLC.

The app helps users in the following ways:

* Make new friends nearby: The app helps users to find people with similar interests and hobbies living in their vicinity. Like-minded people can communicate through instant messaging in the app, make introductions and meet to discuss and follow their mutual interests.

* Social profile: Users can create a dedicated wall page to showcase themselves so that people in their vicinity can get to know them and connect with them.

* Local causes: Every community faces some challenges and fights together to alleviate pain points. With Chickku app, users can find social causes in their area and participate in making their community a better place to live.

* Local promotions: Users can find local promotions, sale, discounts on their favourite products sold by the shops in their locality. Tuning into the Chickku app helps people save money by finding instant local deals..

* Local events: The app helps users find local gigs and events. From their favourite band playing in a club to a flash sale to cultural events, users can choose to get notifications of all the events happening in their area.

* Ratings & Recommendations: Users can find ratings and reviews by the neighbourhood on local restaurants, shops, and even service providers. The recommendations and reviews help users make educated purchasing.

* Buy/Sell locally: The free Chickku platform helps sellers showcase their products & services, and pricing & deals, online. Buyers, on the other hand, can find products they are looking for and can look up their prices before making a purchase decision.

* Instant Private Messaging: Users as well as local businesses can communicate with each easily with Instant Private Messaging feature provided inside the App. Connecting locally has never been easier.

Device Requirement:

* OS Requirements: iOS 9.0 or later & Android 4.1 and up

* Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

* Size: iOS – 43.9 MB & Android – 23 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Chickku 1.2.4 is currently available for free on the App Store under the Social Networking category and Google Play under the Dating category.

Chickku LLC is a Software Development and Services company that is dedicated to providing useful Apps and Services to general consumers and businesses. At present the company has launched a product called Chickku Local, a mobile app platform that is aimed at connecting local consumers and users with local business and providing its users with enhanced local experience.

