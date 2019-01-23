LinkOptimizer for InDesign Fixes Issues with Umlauts in Image Names

Toronto (ON), Canada – Zevrix Solutions today announces LinkOptimizer 5.2.17, a maintenance update to its image processing automation solution for Adobe InDesign. LinkOptimizer automates complex image manipulation tasks and helps users reduce the size of InDesign links, save prepress costs, and easily repurpose InDesign documents for web and mobile devices.

The new version fixes an error that prevented LinkOptimizer from properly processing images with umlauts and other accented characters in their names. This update will help simplify workflows of users who work with German, French and other European languages by eliminating the need to replace special characters in image names in order to optimize their InDesign jobs.

“Today LinkOptimizer batched a huge book project and another magazine project in minutes vs. hours. Now I can take the afternoon off and drink beer,” says Brian Donahue, owner of Bedesign studio in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “Thanks for freeing up my afternoon, rather than doing production work.”

LinkOptimizer works automatically with Photoshop to eliminate the excess image data of InDesign links, convert image formats, and perform essential image adjustments. For example, with just a click of a button users can:

* Optimize batches of InDesign files and books

* Scale and crop images to match their dimensions in InDesign

* Convert RGB images to specific CMYK profile

* Change their resolution to 300 dpi

* Resave JPEGs as TIFF

* Run a Photoshop action on each image.

As a result users can save gigabytes of disk space and countless hours of optimizing images manually, accelerate document output, reduce job turnaround and cut costs through faster processing.

Pricing and Availability:

LinkOptimizer can be purchased from Zevrix website for $259.95 USD (Lite version: $179.95) as well as from Adobe Exchange and authorized resellers. Trial is also available for download. The update is free for LinkOptimizer 5.x users and $130 to upgrade from previous versions. LinkOptimizer requires macOS 10.7-10.14 and Adobe InDesign / Photoshop CS5-CC 2019.

Zevrix Solutions

LinkOptimizer 5.2.17

Download LinkOptimizer

Purchase

Screenshot

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides automation and productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Cloud and Creative Suite software, PDF workflows, graphic file diagnostics and Microsoft Office output on Mac OS. Zevrix is dedicated to help professionals increase their profits through automating everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit their website. Copyright (C) 2019 Zevrix Solutions. All Rights Reserved. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



