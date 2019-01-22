Spyglass GPS & Compass with Augmented Reality Goes on 50%-off Sale

Vilnius, Lithuania – Happymagenta offers its powered by augmented reality GPS navigation toolkit Spyglass for 50% off during a special weekend sale from 22nd through 31st of January. Spyglass is great for hunters, boaters, hikers, explorers, travelers, teachers, students, all outdoor enthusiasts, professionals and engineers.

Spyglass is an essential GPS toolkit for outdoors and off-road navigation. Packed with tools it serves as binoculars, heads-up display, hi-tech compass with maps, gyrocompass, GPS receiver, waypoint tracker, speedometer, altimeter, Sun, Moon and star finder, gyro horizon, rangefinder, coordinate converter, sextant, inclinometer, angular calculator and camera. It saves your custom places and waypoints, navigates precisely to them later, shows them on maps and using real-time augmented reality displays detailed GPS info, measures distances, sizes, angles, and does a lot more.

Compass and Gyrocompass:

Accuracy improvement techniques, special compass modes and calibration methods available in Spyglass only make it a real instrument – the most advanced and accurate digital compass.

Finder, Tracker and AR Navigation:

Spyglass operates in 3D and uses augmented reality to show real-time object positions, info and directions to them overlaid over camera or maps. Save current position, add points from maps, manually enter location coordinates and bearings, add stars by hand or use a built-in star catalogue. Find saved places and objects later simply by following directional arrows. Spyglass tracks multiple targets simultaneously and shows their info – distance, direction, azimuth, elevation and estimated time of arrival. Copy, paste and share locations, coordinates and map links using many supported formats.

GPS, Speedometer and Altimeter:

Find and track your location and get detailed real-time GPS data – coordinates in dozens of formats, altitude, course, current, maximum and vertical speed, using imperial, metric, nautical and surveying units.

Maps:

See your and targets’ positions on maps using different map styles and alternative map providers – plan waypoints and measure distances.

Track Stars, Sun and Moon and Navigate by Stars:

Track positions of stars, Sun and Moon with arc second precision – use them as a reference to calibrate compass for maximum accuracy.

Optical Rangefinder:

Measure distances to objects in real time with a rangefinder reticle similar to sniper sights.

Sextant, Angular Calculator and Inclinometer:

Find out heights of objects and distances to them – measure visually and calculate dimensions and distances.

Pricing and Availability:

Spyglass (iPhone, iPad and iPod touch) is available on the iTunes App Store for a 50% off special sale price of $3.99 (USD). More information, including screenshots and videos is available on the Happymagenta website.

Spyglass 3.9.9

Purchase and Download

Videos

Screenshots

App Icon

Happymagenta is an indie mobile and game development company, founded in 2006 by a group of highly skilled software engineers. Merging thorough knowledge and experience in the sphere with high passion for programming, Happymagenta creates unique and outstanding iOS apps of different kind and purpose. Copyright (C) 2006-2019 Happymagenta Ltd. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod touch and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Computer in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



