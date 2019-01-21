Graphic Node’s Templates for Pages gets a massive update

Sakiai, Lithuania – Templates for Pages – DesiGN, one of Graphic Node’s best-selling and most popular templates apps gets a massive update with a year’s worth of content and improved functionality. The update brings thousands of new items across the existing and opens up a multitude of new categories. Older templates have been updated for compatibility with the newest versions of Apple Pages.

On the technical front, the update brings significantly better compatibility with macOS 10.14 Mojave, Pages 7.3, and most visibly, adds the Mojave Dark Mode integration to be easy on the eyes during those late-night sessions. In addition to supporting the latest and greatest, Templates for Pages – DesiGN improves the compatibility for older versions of Mac OS X, such as El Capitan.

“It has been quite some time since we last updated Templates for Pages – DesiGN on the technical end because we are focusing on delivering great content to our users. We took our time to develop this update, but we think our users will love it, as it not only brings tons of new templates that bring the total count to over 10,000, but all the technical work we’ve done under the hood opens up ways for the great things we have planned for it in the future,” explained Arunas Puodziukas, General Manager of Graphic Node.

System Requirements:

* OS X 10.11 or later

* 64-bit processor

* 22.7 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Templates for Pages – DesiGN version 6.0 is a single-purchase app available on the Mac App Store worldwide for $24.99 (USD) or equivalent in local currency. Users of previous versions will receive the update for free. Regular content updates are issued free of charge.

Graphic Node is a graphic design company based in Lithuania and committed to creating exceptional templates and themes for the Mac OS X community. The company defines its work through careful attention to rich visuals, ease of use and wide adaptability. Graphic Node’s products are designed to save users time and help them achieve the best results. Copyright (C) 2019 Graphic Node. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Mac OS X and Macintosh are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

