Default Folder X 5.3.3 adds helpful labels, keyboard shortcuts

Denver, Colorado – St. Clair Software is happy to announce the availability of Default Folder X version 5.3.3 today. This release of its award-winning utility for enhancing Open and Save dialogs improves usability with optional labels in its toolbar and drag-and-drop drawer. It also adds new keyboard shortcut options, supports the version of ForkLift available through SetApp, and corrects a number of interface and functional issues.

Default Folder X’s custom keyboard shortcuts put your favorite and recent folders at your fingertips. Pop-up menus let you quickly navigate your folders and open Finder windows. Previews, file information, Spotlight tagging and comments are there when you need them. Open, save, and get back to work: Default Folder X speeds your workflow by making file management fast and efficient.

The changes in Default Folder X 5.3.3 include:

* Default Folder X’s toolbar icons now have optional labels below them

* Holding down the Option key while clicking “Save” will open the current folder in the Finder

* Default Folder X’s drawer below Finder windows now shows the name of each item that you’ve dragged into it

* Keyboard shortcuts can be set to quickly move to the Tags and Comments fields below file dialogs

* The Finder Window feature now works with the version of ForkLift distributed through SetApp

* A number of bugs and crashes have been fixed

For a complete change history, visit the URL listed below.

System Requirements:

* macOS 10.10 through 10.14

Pricing and Availability:

Default Folder X 5.3.3 is a free update for existing version 5 users. New licenses are $34.95 (USD) and upgrades from version 4 and prior are $14.95. Please see the St. Clair Software web site for screencasts, screenshots, a full change log, and additional feature information. St. Clair Software strongly recommends that anyone using Default Folder X install this update.

