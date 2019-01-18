HITCASE SPLASH Launches Nationwide Across All Best Buy USA Retail Stores

Vancouver, British Columbia Canada – HITCASE, HIT Technologies Inc. (TSX-V:HIT) (“HIT” or the “Company”), announced today that the HITCASE SPLASH, a rugged waterproof, drop-proof, protective case for the iPhone 7/7 PLUS, 8/8 PLUS, X, Xs, Xs Max and XR has officially launched into all 1,000 Best Buy retail locations across the USA. HIT Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes the world’s most advanced protective products for iPhone.

“HITCASE SPLASH(TM) is the second product line represented alongside the Shield LINK, the world’s thinnest waterproof case, at all 1,000 Best Buy retail locations across the US,” said Brooks Bergreen, founder and CEO of HITCASE. “We are proud to offer the SPLASH nationwide across Best Buy USA, diversifying our 2019 lineup, showcasing our continued growth into America’s largest electronics and accessories retailer.”

The HITCASE SPLASH offers confident daily wear protection at an approachable price point, built to withstand hard-hitting drops to 6ft/ 2m and is waterproof to 10ft/ 3m. With its high-quality design, this lightweight and thin waterproof case offers MIL-SPEC shock-rating and shatter-proof protection along with dirt, dust, and sand coverage. The Action REDi(TM) button is a HITCASE signature design feature that prompts the user to capture photo and video adventures with ease. In addition, you can turn your iPhone into a better camera: easily attach any HITCASE TrueLUX(R) magnetic waterproof interchangeable lenses to the SPLASH for more creative shots.

“Splash is easy to use, tough and slim, everything you want for both everyday or a weekend at the beach or slopes. It’s a great addition to our lineup at the right price,” comments Bergreen. “We believe this truly innovative product stands out for the consumer, reflected in our retail store expansion with Best Buy USA.”

The HITCASE SPLASH(TM) is the case your iPhone dreams of wearing: hyper-slim, flush to the screen, waterproof to 10ft/3m and drop resistant to 6ft/2m.

* Available for iPhone 7/7 PLUS, 8/8 PLUS, X/Xs, Xs Max and Xr in Black

* DuroSoftTM TPU with HiTEX(TM) Textured exterior bumper fully encloses your iPhone and keeps it safe

* MIL-SPEC shock rating to 6 feet / 2 meters

* IP68 waterproof rating to 10 feet /3 meters

* An ultra-flat screen that gets you closer to your iPhone

* Soft-touch exterior, pocketable but confident grip

* Always be ready for action with the REDiTM Shutter Button

* Wireless charging compatible

* HITCASE signature transparent back provides window to your device

* Lightweight: 48g for the SPLASH X

* Slim design: 155 x 82 x 12.7 mm for the SPLASH X

* 30-day money back guarantee

* 1-year limited product warranty

* Use SPLASH with optional magnetic waterproof and drop-proof TrueLUX lens system with precision-grade optical glass. Seamlessly attach, remove and swap between three lens options: Superwide, Wide and Macro. Available individually for $39.99 or as a bundle for $99.99 (USD)

.

Additional HITCASE protective cases include the Shield LINK, also available in 1,000 Best Buy retail locations across the USA; HITCASE Crio and HITCASE PRO models, as well as the TrueLUX magnetic lens system, are all available on Best Buy and HITCASE online.

HITCASE

HITCASE SPLASH

TrueLUX Lens Series

HITCASE SHIELD LINK

HITCASE PRO

HITCASE Accessories

HIT Technologies, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: HIT), headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, under the brand HITCASE, makes the world’s most innovative mobile accessories using patented technologies and quality materials. By designing industry leading device protection, the TrueLUX(R) lens system and versatile mounts, our products protect devices while turning them into a better camera. HITCASE is getting the world Ready for Adventure(R), one HITCASE at a time. Find out more at hitcase.com and follow @hitcase. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2019 HIT Technologies, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

