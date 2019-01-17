iOS App & Game Awards – Tabby Awards Honors Best of 2018

San Diego, California – The Tabby Awards has announced the iPad and iPhone winners from the 2018 Mobile App Awards and Mobile Game Awards competitions.

iOS App Award Highlights:

Award-winning iOS apps included Spotify, TikTok, Headspace, Waze, Rosetta Stone, Eventbrite, Twitch, and Airbnb. With nearly 2.5 million (non-game) consumer apps available in the App Store, the app award winners are positioned in the top 0.002% of all iOS mobile apps.

iOS Game Award Highlights:

Award-winning iOS games included Fortnite, MARVEL Contest of Champions, PUBG Mobile, Asphalt 9: Legends, REAL Racing 3, and My Talking Tom 2. With over 800,000 games available today on iOS, the event’s mobile gaming award winners represent the top 0.004% games. The 2018 iOS App and Game Award winners are presented below by device type and category:

Mobile App Awards – iPhone:

* 10% Happier: Meditation

* AccuWeather

* Airbnb

* Alibaba.com

* AliExpress

* Brilliant

* Calm

* Calorie Counter * MyFitnessPal

* Cozi Family Organizer

* Eventbrite

* Evernote

* Florence

* Instagram

* Khan Academy

* Procreate Pocket

* Rosetta Stone iPhone App

* Seven * 7 Minute Workout

* Spotify

* Strava

* TikTok

* Tinder

* Twitch

* ViewRanger: Trail Maps for Hiking, Biking, Skiing

* Waze

Mobile App Awards – iPad:

* Airbnb

* BANDIMAL

* Calzy 3

* comiXology

* ESPN

* Fabulous * Motivate Me

* Goodreads

* Headspace: Guided Meditation

* Instagram

* Netflix

* NYTIMES

* Pinterest

* Spotify

* Steam

* Twitch

* Zoom

Mobile Game Awards – iPhone:

* Asphalt 9: Legends

* Brawl Stars

* Candy Crush Friends Saga

* Cube Escape: Paradox

* Donut County

* DRAGON BALL LEGENDS

* Draw In

* Flip Trickster

* Fortnite

* Frost

* Gorogoa

* Hooked Inc.

* Into the Dead 2

* Lara Croft Go

* MARVEL Contest of Champions

* My Talking Tom 2

* Noblemen: 1896

* Playdead’s INSIDE

* Real Racing 3

* The Sims Mobile

* Ultra Sharp

Mobile Game Awards – iPad:

* Battlelands Royale

* Hearthstone

* Lineage 2: Revolution

* Machinarium

* MARVEL Future Fight

* Minecraft

* Offroad Bus Simulator: Real Coach Bus Driving

* Riptide GP: Renegade

* ROME: Total War

This list is also published on the Tabby Awards website where these category-leading apps and games can also be downloaded. This news release is intended to aggregate the iPhone/iPad award winners as a supplement to the prior Mobile App Awards and Mobile Game Awards releases.

Award Process:

With all iOS apps and games eligible and under consideration, winners were selected based on a combination of quantitative metrics and qualitative factors.

The analytical evaluation component focused on app store user review scores submitted over the course of 2017 to measure user engagement. The qualitative component – benefiting from the Tabby Awards expertise in judging app and game awards since 2012 – focused on user interface, design, and innovation. The degree of tablet-optimization was also a key factor in the assessment of iPad apps and games. Please refer to The Tabby Awards online for additional information regarding our mobile app award events.

The Tabby Awards

2018 Mobile Apps and Games Award Program

The Tabby Awards is the most comprehensive awards program honoring the best apps for tablets and iPads. Since 2012, it has held two separate competitions: one for consumer apps and games and one for business apps. Starting in 2015, the Tabby Awards events expanded to include phone-optimized apps and games. Starting in 2018, the best app development agencies have been recognized through the Tabby App Development Agency Awards.

