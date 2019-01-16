Once upon a Dungeon – A Roguelike Game you might have missed

RzeszÃ³w, Podkarpackie – Koto Games is pleased to announce the anniversary edition of Once upon a Dungeon 1.9 for macOS and Windows, a roguelike game with a dense atmosphere and challenging gameplay. Explore dark dungeons full of dreadful foes. Defeat them using physical power or mighty spells. Meet Slavic gods, discover how to awake them and unleash their power. Craft magic items, collect unique ones, enhance your attributes and face the main antagonist – Fallen One.

The most important features of the game include:

* Turn Based – each entity in the game level performs its move one after another

* Procedurally generated – each time you play the game, the layout of dungeons will be slightly different. Loot collected from monsters, as well as chests, will also be random

* Hack oriented – the goal is to kill monsters and find powerful treasures in order to kill stronger ones and then repeat the process

* Classic quests such as cleaning up an old cemetery, and game specific ones like defeating the Wawel Dragon

* Permanent death – it’s an optional feature

If you played it on its release date, new features shall make it worth a second look. If you did not, and you enjoy old school dungeon crawlers, you might give it a try – especially if it’s going to be part of an anniversary sale Jan 19-21, 2019.

