LinkOptimizer for Adobe InDesign Now Supports Creative Cloud 2019

Toronto (ON), Canada – Zevrix Solutions today announces LinkOptimizer 5.2.12, a compatibility update to the company’s workflow automation solution for Adobe InDesign. Awarded 4 out of 5 stars by Computer Arts magazine, LinkOptimizer automates complex image manipulation tasks and allows to significantly reduce the size of InDesign links, save processing time and reduce production costs.

The new version makes LinkOptimizer compatible with the recently released InDesign and Photoshop CC 2019, and is offered free of charge to licensed users. The same version of LinkOptimizer can be used with any version of InDesign from CS5 and later. The update also introduces support for the SoftwareKey licensing system which simplifies the software activation process and enables users to easily manage their licenses in a personal online license portal.

“LinkOptimizer makes me extremely happy”, says Nynke Tiekstra, the owner of design studio ColtsfootMedia in Friesland, Netherlands, “It converted 10000 images in a 1800 pages project saving us at least 40 hours work, and it proved to be 100% accurate.”

LinkOptimizer works automatically with Photoshop to eliminate the excess image data of InDesign links, perform essential image adjustments and convert image formats. For example, with just a click of a button users can:

* Scale and crop images to match their dimensions in InDesign

* Change their resolution to 300 dpi

* Convert RGB images to a CMYK profile

* Resave PNG files as TIFF

* Run a Photoshop action on each image

At the end of processing, LinkOptimizer reimports images to InDesign at 100% in their precise position. As a result, users can save gigabytes of disk space, accelerate document output, reduce job turnaround and cut costs through faster processing.

Pricing and Availability:

LinkOptimizer can be purchased from Zevrix website for $259.95 USD (Light version: $179.95) as well as from Adobe Exchange and authorized resellers. Trial is also available for download. The update is free for LinkOptimizer 5.x users and $130 to upgrade from previous versions. LinkOptimizer requires macOS 10.7-10.14 and Adobe InDesign / Photoshop CS5-CC 2019.

Zevrix Solutions

LinkOptimizer 5.2.12

Download LinkOptimizer

Purchase LinkOptimizer

Screenshot

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides automation and productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Cloud and Creative Suite software, PDF workflows, graphic file diagnostics and Microsoft Office output on Mac OS. Zevrix is dedicated to help professionals increase their profits through automating everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit their website. Copyright (C) 2019 Zevrix Solutions. All Rights Reserved. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



