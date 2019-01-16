An Apple First – The First Apple Search Ads Course Is Now Available

Kitchener, Ontario – Mokool Training is presenting the first Apple Search Ads training on the market for the Apple App Store. This training is showing companies an alternative to getting cheaper advertisement then the popular Facebook Ads for apps, but individuals new to the marketing tool are often unsure of how it works or how to get started. In celebration of the New Year, Mukul Verma, CEO of Mokool Apps, is offering the first complete Apple Search Ads Course.

“My course is designed for someone who has never used Apple Search Ads and in approx. 90 minutes wants to go from newbie to building their strong their fundamentals. If you are using Facebook Ads and want a cheaper alternative, understanding Apple Search Ads is critical” said Verma.

The course is designed for a newbie to full understanding in 90 minutes. The course is available online via on-demand video through mobile and TV access. Individuals enjoy full lifetime access, enabling them to revisit any topic whenever they like. A certificate of completion will be awarded.

The course’s creator provides easily understandable descriptions and explanations about every aspect of Apple Search Ads that developers can immediately begin to use. Individuals will learn how to set a campaign, about exact search matches, and the difference in basic and advanced campaigns levels.

Wording is extremely important for any marketing endeavor and even small change of negative keyword will adversely affect a campaign. The Apple Search Ads Course shows developers how to choose words with a positive connotation and what words to avoid, along with how to select optimal keywords.

Individuals that avail themselves of the course will learn how market pricing works, the pricing structure, what a tap through rate (TTR) is, and the cost per tap (CPT). Cost is always a consideration, particularly for new developers. The Apple Search Ads Course shows individuals how to get better quality users at a more cost-effective price and how to wield their Apple Search Ads budget most effectively.

The course addresses the use of big data and how to read the reports that users receive. Verma also reveals valuable tips on inviting users, how to upload 1,000 keywords at a single time, name dropping, and plugins that will help make the process easier for users.

The Apple Search Ads Course is a powerful and indispensable tool for anyone that want to obtain better marketing results at an accelerated pace and at cost-effective rates to grow their business. Highly engaging, no prior Apple Search Ads experience is required to take the course. It’s ideal for beginners that want to gain installs and make the most use for Apples free $100 USD Credit and it’s equally effective as a refresher course.

Get the Apple Search Ads course at a limited time discounted price – Apple Search Ads Course. Apple is currently offering $100 USD to new users of Apple Search Ads, the combination of the Apple Search Ads Course at a discounted course price will help your business get new users quickly.

Apple Search Ads Course

Get Course Now

Mukul Verma is the CEO of Mokool Apps and an experienced business entrepreneur. He’s been creating and marketing apps since 2012, with over 600 games to his credit that have resulted in more than 7 million installs. If you are interested in an interview, promoting the course or discussion, please contact (no soliciting of additional products/services). Copyright (C) 2012-2018 Mokool Inc. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

