KeyCue 9.2 improves Emoji support and is now notarized by Apple

Perg, Austria – Ergonis Software today released KeyCue 9.2, an update to the recently released major version 9 of the company’s keyboard shortcut and emoji tool. KeyCue’s original purpose is to help Mac users to learn and use keyboard shortcuts. Since version 9, KeyCue is also the perfect tool for discovering and using the constantly growing number of Emojis. While the online community loves emojis, people become more and more frustrated about the confusing multitude of slightly different emojis, which makes it tedious to choose and type the right one. This is where KeyCue 9 comes to help.

KeyCue 9 shows a table of all available emoji characters and lets you insert any emoji with a click. To find out more about a certain emoji, move the mouse pointer over it to see an enlarged view and a description of the emoji’s meaning. You can also enter a search term in KeyCue’s find field to focus on the matching emoji characters, or choose from the list of recently used emojis. Finding and typing the right emoji has never been easier. The new version enhances the Emoji feature with an improved calculation of Emoji metrics, better horizontal spacing, and by adding the flag of the United Nations to the Emoji table.

KeyCue 9.2 has also been notarized by Apple. This means that the software has been uploaded to Apple before distribution, and Apple has confirmed that all executables are signed correctly and that the app does not contain any malware. This is a security feature that all Ergonis products now carry.

The new version furthermore contains a number of enhancements and improvements like improved visibility of the menu scanning progress in Dark Mode, the ability to add custom menu entries to specific submenus, and more.

Visit Ergonis Software’s website to learn more about the changes in this release and to download and try the new version.

KeyCue helps you to use your macOS applications more effectively by displaying a concise table of all currently available menu shortcuts. You no longer need to memorize and remember key combinations; just press the command key and KeyCue tells you what you want to know. Over time, you will automatically remember frequently used shortcuts and start working more efficiently. Besides that, KeyCue is your best friend when it comes to type emojis. It shows a table of all available emoji characters and lets you insert any emoji with a simple click. You can find emoji characters by keyword or choose from the list of recently used emojis. Finding and typing your desired emoji has never been easier.

KeyCue has already received many awards, including a 4.5-Mice award from MacWorld magazine.

* Mac OS X 10.7 or newer and is recommended for macOS Mojave (10.14)

KeyCue can be purchased securely on the Ergonis Software website. The upgrade to KeyCue 9.2 is free for anyone who purchased a license for KeyCue 8 or KeyCue 9 on or after October 1st, 2017. Upgrade paths are available for owners of older licenses. All KeyCue 9 purchases (new and upgrades alike) include all subsequent 9.x upgrades at no additional cost. For information about purchases, including enterprise licenses, volume discounts, and upgrade pricing offers, see the company’s web site.

