Cybersecurity Firm SR2 Solutions Acquires Mobile App Development Team

Beaumont, Texas – SR2 Solutions today announced the acquisition of Pocket Watch LLC’s app development division including their industry leading mobile printing app, ActivePrint. With this new acquisition, SR2 Solutions is planning to develop an entire suite of cybersecurity focused apps intended for everyone.

SR2 Solutions Founder, Charles Teel, says “we’re seeing new cybersecurity threats every day and this is likely to continue for the foreseeable future. We see it as our job to provide people with the tools they need to keep themselves and their families safe and that is what we plan to do with mobile app development.”

Over the next six months, SR2 Solutions will be releasing apps on the Apple iOS AppStore and Google Play Store that individuals will be able to use every day to protect themselves. The details of the first two apps were made public with the announcement of this acquisition. The first to be released will be “SR2 Threat Intel” which will provide users security information about their devices and alert them when there is the possibility that they have been caught up in a breach at their bank, email service, or other services where their personal information might be stored. SR2 Threat Intel will be released by February.

The second of these apps to be released, “SR2 SocialMedia Intel”, will monitor a user’s social media accounts and social media in general to identify potential vulnerabilities and alert them if someone else on social media has posted about them in a potentially bad light. According to Teel, “keeping track of how our name is used in the public space can be challenging in this hyperconnected world we live in with social media. Someone can post a total falsehood about you or your family that can negatively affect your reputation and your career as potential employers search social media in their consideration to hire you. We want to help people take control of how their name is used online in a way that is effective and can benefit them.” SR2 SocialMedia Intel is anticipated to be released by April.

Pocket Watch’s existing app, ActivePrint, will continue to be sold but under the new SR2 Solutions name. With ActivePrint users gain printing support for the widest variety of document types in the industry to the widest variety of printers. With ActivePrint users can print almost any content on their iPad or iPhone. Document types that you can print with ActivePrint include all of your popular office document types such as word processor documents (including Word and Pages), spreadsheets (including Excel and Numbers), presentations (including PowerPoint and Keynote), PDF files, web pages, handwritten notes, and all of your popular image types. ActivePrint is available on the iOS AppStore with an upgrade to the pro version for $4.99 (USD).

SR2 Solutions is a Beaumont, Texas based cyber security firm led by full stack developer and experienced cyber security professional, Charles Teel. Started in 2017 as a cyber security consulting firm, SR2 Solutions has worked with firms across the globe providing custom cyber security services to organizations in Oil & Gas, Finance & Banking, Information Technology, Law Offices, Medical Offices, Municipal/State/Federal Government Agencies, Law Enforcement, Nonprofits, and countless other sectors. SR2 Solutions is driven by a mission to Secure, Respond, and Recover information technologies to help protect the people that use it. Copyright (C) 2019, SR2 Solutions, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

