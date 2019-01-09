Panmorphia: Enchanted released for iOS and Android – Puzzle / Adventure

Limassol, Cyprus – LKMAd, today is proud to announce the release of Panmorphia: Enchanted, the universal version of their third game, available now for iOS and Android devices. In the first adventure, you used your ability to wield each element and transform yourself into the animal that best represented it! That enabled you to alternate between each animal’s point of view and save the four trapped elements!

In your second family-friendly adventure, Panmorphia calls out to you once more! You are being sent to the Lost Temple to enchant the amulet and evolve your powers. Doing so will enable you in the future to swap freely between the four elemental forms. The Lost Temple is like no other. It has four sides, each representing the four elements! Your powers enable you to do magical things such as breathe underwater, turn day into night, summon the wind, and many other wonderful surprises!

Features:

* Point and click, puzzle adventure game

* Custom designed beautiful graphics

* Many items to collect and puzzles to solve

* Dynamic notebook that tracks your clues

* A Hint System that guides you with the next task

* A beautiful soundtrack and original sound effects

* Auto-saves your progress

* Translated into: German, French, Italian and Russian

Device Requirements:

* Compatible with iOS and Android

* Requires iOS 8.0 or later and Android 4.1 and up.

* 136.3MB iOS and 48MB Android

Pricing and Availability:

Panmorphia: Enchanted is $1.99 USD (or equivalent amount in other currencies) and available worldwide through the App Store in the Games category. The game is also available on Google Play.

