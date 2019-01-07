Everlisten++ is the best music file player that plays its main portion

Tokyo, Japan – Indie developer, Tomoyoshi Natsui today is proud to announce the release of Everlisten++, a music listening app developed for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch devices. Are you making the best of your music files? Using Everlisten++, you can listen to the main portion of a song track, one after another.

Its usage is up to you. At first, let’s create a playlist. You can add the music from your iTunes library to the playlist. This application plays a music from the “Start Position,” and it plays music for the “Playback Duration.” For example, if you made a setup playback 30 seconds respectively, you can listen to 100 musics in 50 minutes of commuting time. And you may discover a new charm which you have never known in many musics!

Furthermore, you can experience new ‘Parameter’ function with Everlisten. You can control the playback speed and its pitch freely, so how much to unleash the power of the music depends on you. Your favorite music may remind you the thought which only you felt. Now, let’s recover you-likeness. After installation of this application, it has some restrictions as below. If you want to unlock it, please tap ‘Unlock’ at Playlist view:

1. You can create and edit only one playlist

2. You can register only 5 musics to the playlist

Device Requirements:

* iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

* Requires iOS 8.0 or later

* 21.4 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Everlisten++ 2.5 is free and is available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Music category. Convenient in-app purchases are available.

