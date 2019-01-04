Public Beta of DataOrganizer 1.0 with Bento Importer Now Available

Huntington, New York – Bayhoff Software today released the public beta of DataOrganizer 1.0, the first public release of their new personal database app for Mac. DataOrganizer is designed to be a powerful yet easy to use personal database. Prior versions of the DataOrganizer beta have been available for readers of the Bayhoff Software blog for a few months. Starting with the present release, the beta is now available for everyone to download.

Main Features:

* Imports data from Bento 4; DataOrganizer supports 20 of the 23 Bento field types

* Includes eight ready-made templates; Clients, Inventory, Issues, Journal, Membership List, Party Planner, Recipes, and Serial Numbers.

* Creates custom libraries in minutes

* Links to Contacts, Calendar, Mail, and the Finder using the contacts list fields, calendar events list fields, messages list fields, and files list fields, respectively

* Stores collections of photos using media collection fields

* Libraries can link to other libraries using relationship fields

* Supports Mojave’s Dark Mode

System Requirements:

* macOS 10.13 High Sierra or later

Pricing and Availability:

The DataOrganizer 1.0 beta is available now and is free to use throughout the beta period. Pricing and availability for the final version will be announced at a later date. For more information, please contact Daniel Freedman.

Located in Huntington, New York, Bayhoff Software was founded in 2006 by Daniel Freedman. They primarily develop software for macOS and iOS.

