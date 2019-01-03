Zevrix Extends 50% Sale of InDesign and PDF Tools until January 7

Toronto, Canada – Zevrix Solutions, a developer of automation tools for Adobe InDesign and publishing workflows, announces today that it has extended its holiday sale until January 7. The company offers 50% discount on all products and upgrades. Zevrix makes several prepress automation plug-ins for Adobe InDesign and Illustrator, as well as solutions for graphic files checkup, PDF workflows and automated file delivery.

LinkOptimizer, the company’s flagship product for InDesign, lets users reduce linked graphics size by eliminating excess image data, perform image adjustments and convert file formats. The software automatically scales and crops the images in Photoshop to match their dimensions in InDesign, changes resolution to the specified target, and reimports images to InDesign at 100%.

Output Factory is another InDesign plug-in which lets users eliminate repetitive tasks through automation of printing and exporting. It offers batch output, layer versioning, variable file names, output as single pages, automatic preflighting and much more. A server version of Output Factory can process InDesign files automatically from watched hot folders and serve unlimited users on a network.

Zevrix offers two PDF workflow automation tools: PDF Checkpoint and BatchOutput PDF. PDF Checkpoint helps users automate preflight and conversion of multiple PDF files, while BatchOutput PDF allows for hands-free PDF printing from watched hot folders. The company also makes BatchOutput Office, a suite of output automation tools for Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

The line of Zevrix products also features Deliver – a file transfer program which automates delivery to FTP, SFTP, Amazon S3, WebDAV and other remote and local servers. The software offers hot folder processing, automatic email notifications, file compression and encryption, and detailed delivery history.

Pricing and Availability:

Zevrix software can be purchased at 50% off until January 7, 2019 from Zevrix website. For details, please visit the website. Product trials are also available for download. All Zevrix products require macOS 10.7-10.14; InDesign and Illustrator solutions require Adobe CS5-CC 2019 software; software for Microsoft Office require Office 2008, 2011 or 2016.

Zevrix Solutions

Zevrix Products

Download

Purchase

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides automation and productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Cloud and Creative Suite software, PDF workflows, graphic file diagnostics and Microsoft Office output on Mac OS. Zevrix is dedicated to help professionals increase their profits through automating everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit their website. Copyright (C) 2019 Zevrix Solutions. All Rights Reserved. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



