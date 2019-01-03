App Tamer 2.4.2 delivers interface improvements and bug fixes

Denver, Colorado – St. Clair Software is pleased to deliver another free update to its App Tamer utility for macOS. App Tamer 2.4.2 features a new floating-window mode to keep performance information close at hand, provides better keyboard-based navigation, and offers several bug fixes and other improvements.

The changes in version 2.4.2 include:

* An option to keep App Tamer’s window floating above other windows when it’s torn from the menu bar

* A fix for a bug in Mojave that prevented App Tamer from waking background apps for scroll wheel activity or scrolling gestures

* Improved keyboard traversal of the process lists in App Tamer’s window, enabling type-to-select and selection using the arrow keys

* A correction for a bug that could result in App Tamer not keeping Safari awake while it was downloading a file

* Elimination of UI glitches that occurred when the process list updated while you were using it

More about App Tamer:

Some Mac applications, especially web browsers, continue running tasks or animations even when they’re supposed to be idle in the background. This can consume valuable processing power, reducing battery life and producing heat that increases fan noise. App Tamer’s unique AutoStop capability automatically slows down or pauses these applications when you switch away from them, and then restarts them when you click back to them. This frees your CPU and reduces power consumption.

App Tamer comes pre-configured to automatically manage Safari, Firefox, Chrome, Spotlight, Time Machine, Word and many other apps when they’re in the background. And customizing it for other applications is just a mouse click away.

Pricing and Availability:

App Tamer will operate on any Macintosh running macOS 10.8 or higher, and is free to try for 15 days. A license to continue using it after the trial period is $14.95 (USD). This update is free for users who purchased App Tamer 2.x or bought App Tamer 1.x after July 1, 2013. For those that purchased a license before that date, the upgrade is $7.95 (USD).

