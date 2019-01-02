Houdah Software Joins WinterFest Sale. Great Mac Software. Great Prices

Luxembourg – Houdah Software has joined up with twelve like-minded makers of Mac software and productivity books for WinterFest 2018. The annual WinterFest sale is a celebration of carefully crafted software and books. Software made by creators. For creators. Designed to work together.

The WinterFest sale offers discounts a curated selection of fine apps and books. Customers can purchase any of the participating products directly from the respective publisher. The WinterFest discount is available by following the links from the WinterFest homepage or by using the coupon code WINTERFEST2018.

For a limited time, Houdah Software, Aeon Timeline, Apparent Software, Bare Bones Software, Eastgate, DEVONtechnologies, Literature and Latte, Nisus, Smile Software, Sonny Software, Take Control Books, and Timing offer their tools and ebooks at a 20-25% discount.

* Aeon Timeline: The timeline tool for creative thinking

* BBEdit: Power tool for text

* Bookends: The reference manager you’ve been looking for

* DEVONthink Pro Office: Your paperless Mac office

* DEVONagent Pro: Your personal research assistant

* HoudahSpot: Powerful file search for Mac

* HoudahGeo: Photo geocoding and geotagging for Mac

* ImageFramer Pro: Your art, showcased

* Nisus Writer Pro: Powerful word processing for your Mac

* Panorama X: Collect, organize and understand your data

* PDFpen: Powerful PDF editing

* Scapple: Quickly capture and connect ideas

* Scrivener: Your complete writing studio

* Storyspace: Serious hypertext narrative

* Take Control Books: Essential books about Mac and iOS

* TextExpander: Type more with less effort

* Timing: Automatic time tracking for Mac

* Tinderbox: Visualize and organize your notes, plans, and ideas

The applications on offer for WinterFest strike the magic balance of being essential yet almost invisible. Tools that assist without getting in the way.These eager helpers keep you abreast of your notes, your tasks, keep information at your fingertips, help you type faster, or take care of nitty gritty details while you do what you do best: create.

