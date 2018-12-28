Relive Iconic Historical Events with the Today in History App

Santa Monica, California – Downshift LLC, an emerging mobile application development firm, has recently launched the latest version of their app, âToday in History.â The app lists historical events that took place on the same day.

âPeople say that history repeats itself, but the reality is that we can learn from the failures of the past. With so much happening around us, itâs hard to keep things in context. We wanted an easy, quick, and consistent way to keep us engaged with history,â explains Manuel Zamora, Founder, Downshift LLC, while explaining the foundation of the Today in History app. âWeâve now made it easier than ever, with our reminders feature, to make sure that humanitiesâ great achievements are never forgotten.â

Each day, the app features iconic global events that took place in the history on the same day. The app hosts compelling pictures, powerful quotes, and headlines that stopped the world in its tracks.

Today in History offers the following key features:

* Easy access to over 100k historical events, with opportunities for exploration and moving images

* Quote of the day: Timeless wisdom from iconic historical figures

* Headlines: Details on the significant events that shaped our world

* Categories: Find specific content as per your need; events, births, deaths and more

* Share: Easy to share exciting tidbits and trivia with your friends via social media

* Reminders: Receive epic notifications, several of them a day to keep you posted of engaging facts

* Widget: See top event daily on your âTodayâ feed

* Watch: See top events, updated daily, on your wrist

The new version, besides bug fixes and enhancements, offers the following:

* Improved reminders and notifications. Set a time range and number of reminders per day

* Added categories and link details, now you can see all your favorite events in greater detai

* Improved onboarding

* Updated for iOS 12

* Fixes to sharing and other notable features

âToday in History makes it easy to be in touch with the great successes and failures of our past. The more connected to our history we are, the better positioned we are to make positive changes. Regardless of what generation we were born into, letâs remember the human attributes that have continually shaped and reshaped our world,â quips Manuel.

Device Requirements:

* OS Requirements: Requires iOS 10.3 or later

* Compatible with iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch

* Size: iOS – 12.4 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Today In History 5.0.1 is currently free (With In-App Purchases) and available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Education category.

Today In History 5.0.1

Download from iTunes

YouTube Video (App Demo)

Screenshot

App Icon

Downshift is a California based mobile app development company that aims to bring simple, valuable and entertaining applications to the mobile application market. Developing mobile applications in the most creative manner helps us stand out from the rest. We believe in innovating every day and hence, coming up with creative mobile apps is part of our routine. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Downshift LLC. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod, and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



