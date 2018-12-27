A Fantastic Last Minute Gift Idea – Life Inventory for iPhone or iPad

Revere, Massachusetts – James Hollender’s Life Inventory iPhone or iPad app makes a great last minute gift giving idea. With these apps users gain an in-depth perception of themselves and why they do the things they do. The apps include built-in instructions that help guide users step by step in creating their own Life Inventory to provide greater self understanding of personality, strengths and weaknesses, leading to a better knowledge of self than they ever thought possible. A Life Inventory can also function as a Moral Inventory for those in 12-step programs.

User “Hakerz” says, “There isn’t another app like this anywhere and it helps you with problems you face in your life or how to make your life better. Thanks, James for adding a password! In the app there’s an explanation in how this works.”

Both the iPad and iPhone/iPod touch versions accomplish exactly the same thing, only the interface is considerably different for each because of the significant differences in screen size.

The process of completing a Life Inventory does not directly address anyone’s specific problems, habits or addictions, but rather helps the user examine in detail events that have transpired in their life. The Life Inventory apps gently assists the user in probing into not only what happened, but also why it happened. The questions asked help the user delve into areas often never considered before, like:

* What did I want

* Why did I want it

* What am I not admitting

* What lie did I tell myself

* What did I leave out or not say

* What lie did I tell others

* Have I ever done the same thing

* Was it any of my business

* Were my expectations reasonable

* What was the real truth

* What was I not seeing

* Did I fail to see the facts of the situation

* What actions did I take to get what I wanted

* What actions did I omit to get what I wanted

Life Inventory guides the user through six different steps, each with its own activity grouping, for making a Life Inventory:

* Build Lists

* Causes and Effects

* My Part

* Fears Analysis

* Fear Questions

* Sex Relations

Throughout the process, users are encouraged to enter data into their Inventory, be completely honest about themselves and take advantage of encouragement and support from others.

The Inventory begins by making one simple list, which defines four fixed Categories in which to file away what are broadly categorized as Incidents:

* People

* Institutions and Organizations

* Principles, Ideals and Beliefs

* Sources of Anxiety and Excitement

Each of the four Categories will contain hierarchical sub-categories. From there, users outline Entities and then individual Incidents related each Entity.

Step-by-step, users complete the Causes and Effects of each Incident. Next, and determine the part they played in each Incident listed. It is not unusual to create hundreds of Incident forms, each devoted to a single incident. The app includes the ability to create and save all written lists and forms with password protection. Having completed all their Incident forms, users can refer to these forms to help list all their Fears. The app includes the following eight pre-defined fears, to which the user is free to add more if desired:

* Other people’s opinions

* Not getting what I want

* Not having control of the situation

* Financial insecurity

* Abandonment

* Physical harm

* Failure

* Success

The fifth step is examining each Fear category and answering the following key questions:

* Why did I have this fear

* When did I first notice this fear in my life

* How did I hold on to this fear

* What did this fear make me do

* What chain of circumstances did this fear set in motion in my life

* How did I react to this fear

* What decision did this fear cause me to make

* How did self-reliance fail me

* What should I have done instead

And the (optional) sixth and final step is examining Sex Relations, where users answer all the following questions regarding each of their sexual relationships:

* How was I selfish

* Where was I dishonest

* Where was I inconsiderate

* Who was hurt in this situation

* Did I arouse jealousy, suspicion, or bitterness

* Where was I at fault

* What should I have done instead

* What will I do in the future

* Did I pray or have spiritual conversations with him/her

* Did I pray for him/her

* Did I enjoy his/her company

* Did we bring each other closer to God

“The process of completing a Life Inventory doesn’t directly address anyone’s specific problems, habits or addictions, but rather helps the user examine in detail events that have transpired in their life,” stated indie developer James Hollender. “The Life Inventory app gently assists the user in probing into not only what happened, but also why it happened.”

The Canadian Reviewer has suggested Life Inventory may even become your always available digital therapist: “If your smartphone has become your personal trainer, assistant, and even financial advisor, why not turn it into your therapist as well? Life Inventory app for iOS is here to help you understand what makes you tick. This app helps you create your own Life Inventory or Moral Inventory to provide you with better understanding of your personality, strengths, and weaknesses to help you live a better life.”

Device Requirements:

* “Life Inventory” & “Life Inventory Lite” – iPhone and iPod touch

* “Life Inventory for iPad” & “Life Inventory Lite for iPad” – iPad only

* Requires iOS 8.0 or later

Pricing and Availability:

Life Inventory and Life Inventory for iPad are each $11.99 (USD) and available worldwide exclusively through the iTunes App Store in the Lifestyle category. A Lite version of each app is $1.99, which supplement the main app by providing a mock Life Inventory from which the user can learn by example and experimentation, but is limited as to the number of records created so it’s not sufficient to complete a full Life Inventory. Review copies are available on request.

