DEVONtechnologies joins WinterFest with great apps for a great price

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho – DEVONtechnologies and twelve like-minded makers of genuine Mac software and productivity books have teamed up again for their traditional year-end celebration of hand-crafted software for writers, designers, and thinkers. Apps created by real people, not faceless corporations, and designed to work together. A basket of carefully selected applications and books with valuable tips, not a meaningless bundle of random products.

For a limited time, DEVONtechnologies, Aeon Timeline, Apparent Software, Bare Bones Software, Eastgate, Houdah Software, Literature and Latte, Nisus, Smile Software, Sonny Software, Take Control Books, and Timing offer their tools and ebooks all for a fair price and directly from the people who make them:

* DEVONthink Pro Office: Your paperless Mac office

* DEVONagent Pro: Your personal research assistant

* Aeon Timeline: The timeline tool for creative thinking

* BBEdit: Power tool for text

* Bookends: The reference manager you’ve been looking for

* HoudahSpot: Powerful file search for Mac

* HoudahGeo: Photo geocoding and geotagging for Mac

* ImageFramer Pro: Your art, showcased

* Nisus Writer Pro: Powerful word processing for your Mac

* Panorama X: Collect, organize and understand your data

* PDFpen: Powerful PDF editing

* Scapple: Quickly capture and connect ideas

* Scrivener: Your complete writing studio

* Storyspace: Serious hypertext narrative

* Take Control Books: Essential books about Mac and iOS

* TextExpander: Type more with less effort

* Timing: Automatic time tracking for Mac

* Tinderbox: Visualize and organize your notes, plans, and ideas

WinterFest assembles many of the best-of-breed tools for writing, creating, and researching on the Mac. These innovative applications make recent developments in research and advances in engineering available on the desktop, addressing many of the most challenging facets of knowledge work. Each of them is the work of a small design team or a passionate designer, bringing devoted craftsmanship to a field too often dominated by corporate blandness.

The Together page shows real-life examples how these tools work together hand in hand to enable their users create something new without struggling with software that throws stones into their way.

“Our customers are no casual users. They work with our app every day. They collect things they receive or find online, organize them in DEVONthink, and give them a structure. Then they switch to other apps to create. Some write in Nisus Writer, Scapple, Scrivener, or Storyspace; some others move to Tinderbox to make sense of their thoughts. And Timing makes sure they know where they spent their time.” – Eric Bohnisch-Volkmann, President of DEVONtechnologies.

“The applications on offer for WinterFest comprise some of my favourite writing software. There’s something here for every step of the writing process, from gathering research and working out connections between ideas, to putting it all together into a manuscript and polishing the text for wherever it needs to go.” – Keith Blount from Literature and Latte.

“You don’t discover inspired design in focus groups. Artisanal software is filled with ideas, ambition, and a passion to make things right. Using all these tools together lets our team build better software while engaging the rest of the research community.” – Mark Bernstein, developer of Tinderbox.

