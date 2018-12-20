Save cats, uncover secrets & solve puzzles in Cat Rescue: Match Story

Singapore – Mezmedia is pleased to announce the release of their latest game – Cat Rescue: Match Story. This is a unique game that combines the popular Match-3 genre with an intriguing story: players run a cat shelter to rescue, rehabilitate cats and try to get them adopted. However, there is tension and drama in the shelter as the protagonist Betty faces challenges along the way. Cat Rescue: Match Story is free to download and play on Google Play and Apple’s App Store.

Players build a cat shelter with Betty, a young woman tasked with caring for the old family mansion in Calendia, a fictional countryside town hours away from the big city. Betty has her own reasons for leaving the city, so she hopes some time away in the country would do her some good. She discovers that running a cat shelter isn’t as easy as she thought, but making matters worse is her greedy Aunt, Lady Ursula, who is bent on getting rid of Betty and the cats. Lady Ursula wants to turn the house into a luxury countryside resort for her rich and powerful friends.

It’s hard work running the cat shelter but Betty has the support of her new friends Olive and Kevin. Along the way, Betty uncovers a few secrets in the old house that reveals a lot more of her family’s mysterious past. And she slowly she begins to realize the true motive of Lady Ursula.

Play through unique match three puzzles by matching cat-themed candy. Players earn stars by playing through hundreds of match-3 levels to renovate the old family home. They can use the stars to turn the old dining hall into a cat cafe or to renovate the old garden. Townsfolk will bring cats they’ve rescued and other characters will adopt them. There are many side quests to play as well: save a cat stuck in a tree! One by one, as more cats get added to the house (players can name the cats by the way), players can watch the cats roam about in the shelter.

In Cat Rescue: Match Story, players also learn about cats, how to care for them, what to feed them, as well as the various breeds of cats that come through Betty’s cat shelter.

The launch of the game starts with MatchStory Season 1, where Betty first arrives at the old house, and players are introduced to her new friends and more importantly, Betty’s cat companions!

“We love cats and the idea of ‘rescuing’ or ‘collecting’ various cats in mobile games have become so popular in recent years. Games like Cat Condo and Neko Atsume have gone viral. But we thought that adding a story to the genre would be much more interesting. We took great effort in making the story compelling, adding characters and mysteries so that players will become so much more engaged. And we’ve not forgotten the main attraction of the game – the cats. They are wonderfully animated and are so life-like. Players can spend time in the game just watching what the cats will do next!” says John Ng, co-founder of Mezmedia.

Supported Languages

* Cat Rescue: Match Story [V1.0] is in English with translation to other languages underway.

Device Requirements:

* iPhone and iPad

* Android phones and tablets

* Requires iOS 10.0 or later, Android 6.0 or later

Pricing and Availability:

Cat Rescue: Match Story is Free (With In-App Purchases) and available worldwide through the App Store and Google Play in the Games category. For more information, please contact John Ng.

