Mariner Provides a Powerful Solution with Paperless 3 for Mac

Minneapolis, Minnesota – Mariner Software has released Paperless 3, providing a powerful and comprehensive digital receipt and document solution for the home and small businesses. More businesses, state and federal governments, and other entities are furnishing digital documents making digital records a preference over paper. This trend puts the responsibility of being able to store and manage such documents onto households and businesses alike. This new version of Paperless enables the user to create, manage and store any type of paper and digital document.

“This upgrade has been a long time coming,” said Michael Wray, President of Mariner Software. “Paperless 3 introduces numerous features, like Dropbox support and improved OCR and autofill functionality, that really enhance the usability of this product. Going Paperless is almost a lifestyle these days. Our customers told us they want more power and intuitiveness while keeping the app easy to use, especially on an everyday basis – we think we checked a lot of boxes with Paperless 3.”

Paperless 3 has multiple other new features, including improved reporting, the addition of Simple Reports, new and improved file saving, and much more. Mariner has also revamped the user interface as well as added Dark Mode support in Mojave. Data entry is also eased with the new Watch Folder feature. This version of Paperless includes an expanded use of Fujitsu’s ScanSnap scanners with support for ScanSnap Home, Fujitsu’s latest scanner software.

Paperless 3 is available for sale and for trial as a download only from the Mariner Software web site and sells for $69.95 (USD). Current registered Paperless users can purchase the upgrade version for $29.95 (USD). Paperless 3 requires Mac OS High Sierra or newer. Paperless 3 for Windows is planned for release later next year.

