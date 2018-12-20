MacXDVD Christmas Giveaway: Grab iPhone Manager Freebies & Win iPhone XR

Chengdu, China – MacXDVD Software is pleased to announce the biggest giveaway of the year to deliver a sleigh-load of killer apps and gifts for Christmas. Every entrant has the opportunity to win great prizes for 20 days, starting today and concluding on Jan 10, 2019. Prizes include free copies of MacXDVD’s iPhone manager, iPhone XR & other Apple products and 50%-70% coupons on the company’s flagship products including MacX DVD Ripper Pro, VideoProc, MacX Xmas Gift Pack.

What types of treats are in the giveaway? A glance at the activity is a giving extravaganza of digital loot at customers’ fingertips. From iPhone data management to DVD backup and 4K & HD video processing, anyone can fill their stockings and gifts bag with cool apps that will take care of their digital content. Below are the details:

1) Free copies of a fast & easy iPhone manager:

The company’s leading iPhone manager MacX MediaTrans is up for grabs for free. All entrants can get a free copy by entering a valid email address. MacX MediaTrans is an easy-to-use iTunes alternative iPhone manager that incorporates iPhone data transfer & backup, iPhone music manager, ringtone maker, iDevices mounter and media converter. It delivers a more accessible and intuitive user experience to backup iPhone photos, transfer music, 4k HEVC recordings, movies, ebooks, iTunes items, Voice memos, Podcasts, etc. between iDevices and computer. iPhone & iPad users who feel frustrated with iTunes errors and other constraints can manage massive iDevices data easier and faster than ever.

2) 50%-70% discount coupons on MacXDVD Products:

Play the slot machine and everyone has 3 chances to get 50%-70% coupon codes every day. This is the highest discount on MacXDVD’s three flagship products: MacX DVD Ripper Pro, VideoProc, MacX Xmas Gift Pack. MacX DVD Ripper Pro is a professional DVD ripper that will back up DVD collections with 100% original quality and convert Christmas movies into MP4, HEVC, MKV, AVI, MOV, WMV, etc. for easier playback on iPhone, iPad, tablets, TVs, other devices during the holiday. A wide range of disc types is supported, including new Christmas titles, damaged discs, workout DVDs, and more.

It’s the only DVD ripper that is able to convert a DVD in 5 minutes (on high-configuration computers) on the market. VideoProc is a rising 4K & HD video processing program. It’s a combination of 4K video editor, media converter, iPhone & desktop recorder, online video downloader. It has everything one may need to process videos for Christmas, covering resizing, transcoding, merging, cropping, cutting, etc. Driven by its unique Level-3 Hardware Acceleration, it achieves a 47x real-time faster speed, about 5x times faster than others when dealing with 4K and HD videos. MacX Christmas Gift Pack is a three-in-one gift package of the DVD ripper, video processor, and iPhone manager software.

3) iPhone XR and other hot Apple products:

An iPhone XR and other hot Apple products like Apple Watch and Anker Portable Charger are prepared for lucky customers. Plus, 10 select entrants are also awarded the free copies of MacX MediaTrans lifetime licenses every day. To enter, users simply need to submit a valid Email address and winners will be selected randomly on 3rd party winner-drawing website. Follow and share the campaign on Facebook, Twitter, etc can maximize the chances to win.

The prices of the products featured in the Christmas Giveaway are:

1. MacX MediaTrans, normally priced at $59.95, is free for grabs now.

2. MacX DVD Ripper Pro, VideoProc and MacX Christmas Gift Pack, normally priced at $67.95, $78.90 and $119.90 respectively, are 50-70% off.

3. $12,500 worth of iPhone XR and Apple products are given away to select customers.

The 2018 MacXDVD Christmas Giveaway starts today and will end on Jan 10, 2019. Enter and win freebies and gifts at MacXDVD Official Christmas Giveaway Page.

