Jumsoft’s Money app gets a feature update before Holidays

Vilnius, Lithuania – Money – Budget & Finance, a personal finance tracker by Jumsoft available on macOS and iOS App Stores has been updated to version 5.6. The update is much more that meets the eye and is not just aimed at improving the overall functionality and responsiveness of Money, but will also deliver noticeable performance boosts for users who connect to USA/Canada banks with Money 5’s Direct Downloads functionality.

On the visible front, Money 5.6 brings some much-anticipated convenience features. Both Money for Mac and Money for iOS will now deliver rich notifications and icon badges when scheduled transactions are due. Rich notifications mean that users will now be able to click ‘Pay’ on the notification to be taken directly to the confirmation screen. Notifications for Money can be enabled/disabled in the System Preferences. Update to 5.6 also brings another popularly-requested addition to Money on both Mac and iOS: the ability to export reports to CSV. Money users will now be able to export their financial reports to CSV for viewing as spreadsheets or importing to any other software.

“We are very passionate about Money, and we are very honored and grateful to have such an active and involved user base! We do actively work with our users, who provide us with invaluable feedback, which we then work hard to implement into Money. It is still a relatively young product in terms of what we have planned ahead for it, and yet, we are very proud to say that it has already become the most popular personal finance and budget app in many App Store locations worldwide!” said Algirdas Unguvaitis, CEO of Jumsoft. “This update is all about our users. We have added some highly anticipated features, such as rich notifications, icon badges, report exporting, which we know will improve the usage experience of Money for so many. In addition to this, there were tons of changes made under-the-hood, and users should notice much snappier report generation, transaction addition, and many other actions across the app.”

Jumsoft have been updating Money on a very regular basis and the update to version 5.6 build on top on a very strong foundation of features set by the previous releases. Money – Budget & Finance now offers one of the broadest coverages of banking connections worldwide, as well as one of the most advanced cross-device sync features on the market, all backed with powerful and easy-to-use features for day-to-day personal income and expense tracking.

Money is available worldwide on the App Store for Mac and iOS devices.

Based in Vilnius, Lithuania, Jumsoft is a privately funded company, founded in 2002. Committed to developing highest-quality applications, Jumsoft consists of a team of macOS and iOS experts and enthusiasts who dedicate their time to develop amazing tools for personal and professional use. Copyright 2002-2018 Jumsoft. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iWork and macOS are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

