MacX MediaTrans Major Update- Simplify Data Backup & Sync without iTunes

Chengdu, China – MacXDVD is pleased to announce the availability of MacX MediaTrans V6.4, the latest significant update to its next-gen iPhone manager for macOS and Wibndows. The complex operation and potential hazard of data loss during syncing undermine the iOS users’ trust in the use of iTunes. To that end, MacXDVD now introduces its highly anticipated latest version of MacX MediaTrans V6.4 to the public. It makes sweeping improvements across the whole application, with particular focuses on the ease of use, safe and speedy data syncing, and lossless file size reduction, etc.

MacX MediaTrans’ goal has always been to set a new bar for simplicity, fastness, and safeness in the data transfer industry. With this in mind, it accelerates the pace of enhancements over the past two years. The effort is also a strategic move from the company which aims to replace iTunes. The editors’ review from Macworld, Cult of Mac, 9to5Mac and more is a testimony to its commitment to offer Apple users a workaround to every-day challenges like slow data backup, cluttered music library, confusing features iTunes brings to them.

The latest update further validates the hard work of its development team. Users now can take full control over iOS data at one go and one-click get them well organized without any iTunes errors. The updated features include:

*Revamp the user interface to facilitate easier data transfer and management.

*Improve the compression engine to reduce large file size by up to 50%, with no loss of quality. Greatly relief iPhone storage space:

* Introduce Hardware Acceleration tech for a speed boost in photo and video syncing (Now 100 iPhone 4K photos can be transferred to Mac as short as 8 seconds)

* Enhance the encryption algorithm for safer password-protected backup and syncing.

* Add the support for iOS 12.1.1.

* Fix some minor bugs.

MacX MediaTrans is the central hub for iOS users looking for easy but in-depth data transfer features. It gives Apple users absolute freedom over the iOS data, no matter they are photos, videos, music, voice memos, ringtones, playlists, ebooks, or podcasts. Upon just one simple click, the content can be transferred between iPhone iPad iPod and Mac without worrying about any data erasing. It’s more of a content management tool than a data transfer app. Users are at will to add, edit, delete personal contents within one click, make personalized ringtone from iPhone, YouTube, iTunes library, import non-iTunes music, convert and shrink video files unsupported by iDevices, and so on. All these tasks can be done easily thanks to its minimalistic interface.

“The new edition is a milestone in the innovational history of MacX MediaTrans. Rounding out the array of new features and enhancements, it now successfully encompasses everything required from iTunes and even goes beyond iTunes, more than ready for the most demanding of iOS content managing task,” Said Jack, CEO of MacXDVD. “No matter you are going to make a backup of iPhone in preparation for the software update, organize your messy music library, free up your iPhone storage space, or make your iTunes purchased movies playable on Android device, MacX MediaTrans will take care of all your needs.”

Pricing and Availability:

Despite the sweeping enhancements across the entire app, MacX Mediatrans remains the price tag unchanged. It is 40% off ($59.95 for a single license copy with lifetime free upgrade and round-the-clock technical support), courtesy of the holiday offer. Everyone can download the latest copy from MacX MediaTrans Official Page.

MacX MediaTrans 6.4

Purchase MacX MediaTrans

MacXDVD Software is a division of Digiarty Software Company, owns a professional multimedia software development team, providing a range of products for Macintosh Computer users, including MacX Video Converter, MacX DVD Ripper, DVD Author, DVD backup tools, etc, series of apps for Apple video player, and iPhone, iPad 2D and 3D video games. Copyright (C) 2017 MacXDVD Software. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo and Macintosh are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

