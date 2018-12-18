Maxprog releases iCash 7.7 for macOS and MS Windows

Denia, Spain – Maxprog today is proud to announce the release of iCash 7.7, an important update to their personal finance software for macOS and Windows. iCash is a Personal Finance software, a tool intended to control your money, keeping track of incomes, expenses, credits, debts and Banks transactions for you. As simple as creating the accounts you need, and move money between them! You don’t even need to know about accounting or even care about it.

iCash was designed specifically to track incomes, expenses, credits, debts and banks transactions. It offers unlimited categories, multiple accounts creation, multiple currencies, a SQL backend engine, password protection, export/import routines, search functions, and drag & drop support (macOS and Windows).

iCash can serve several small accounting needs for either private users, or clubs, associations, self-employed, small businesses or simply to be used at home, making keeping track of incomes, expenses and Bank transactions a snap. With a few clicks you can begin creating accounts and making transactions in minutes.

Version 7.7 is now available in English, German, French, Swedish, Italian, Dutch, Russian, Spanish, Portuguese, Japanese, Chinese and Korean on Maxprog website with a lot of new features and improvements.

iCash is versatil and user-friendly. For this reason it doesn’t use the principle of double-entry bookkeeping making it much easier to be used by people with very little or no accounting knowledge at all. Simply create accounts for all your expenses, incomes, Banks – and start moving money between them. iCash will then allow you to find out where all your money comes from and where it goes.

All accounts are well organized according to user-defined categories and built-in types so reports can be tailored to include all records or only ones meeting specified criteria. iCash also allows you to have as many money manager documents as necessary so you can control almost anything from Clubs, associations, home and so on at the same time.

Language Support:

Pricing and Availability:

iCash 7.7 is $25 (USD), available now and can be downloaded from MAX Programming online. For more information, please contact Stanley Roche Busk.

MAX Programming, LLC. also known as Maxprog(R) is a privately held company dedicated to Macintosh, Windows and Linux software development. MAX Programming mainly develops and markets Internet, communication and database tools. Max Programming was founded in the early nineties by French-born programmer Stanley Roche Busk, after over 15 years of experience in the high-tech networking industry and computer software development, now Chief Executive Officer of the company. Since its creation, Max Programming has built firm business relations with thousands of clients from over 136 countries with products localized in up to 14 different languages like English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Russian, Japanese, Chinese, Dutch, Swedish and Portuguese. English is our primary language. Copyright (C) 2002-2018 Max Programming, LLC – All rights reserved. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

