Jigsaw Puzzles Clash Announces Fun New Multiplayer Jigsaw Puzzle Game!

Atlanta, Georgia – RV AppStudios is proud to announce the release of the first and only competitive multiplayer jigsaw game that takes place on a single puzzle board, and where the most points wins!

Jigsaw Puzzles Clash offers a brand new way to solve jigsaw puzzles on mobile devices with an multiplayer mode. Race against your opponent to see who can fit together the most pieces of the same puzzle. The faster a player works, the more points they get, and more points means an epic victory!

The beauty of single-board puzzle solving is that all actions are shown as they occur. There are no time delays, just real-time movement and jigsaw placement. For the first-ever point based multiplayer jigsaw puzzle game for mobile platforms!

Jigsaw Puzzles Clash also comes with a full-featured single player mode packed with content, just in case users want a break from multiplayer mayhem. This includes thousands of HD puzzle images, regular free puzzle releases, and a beautiful Christmas theme just in time for the holidays.

Jigsaw Puzzles Clash presents an innovative new experience for mobile jigsaw fans. It’s sure to excite players of all ages, both solo puzzle solvers and PvP multiplayer fans alike.

RV AppStudios creates fun, colorful, and entertaining gaming experiences and high-quality mobile utilities. Some of the team’s recent hits include Fruit Cube Blast and Ice Cream Paradise.

For more information about Jigsaw Puzzles Clash, including images and videos, visit the official website. To stay up-to-date on all things Jigsaw Puzzles Clash, follow @RVAppStudios on Twitter and Facebook.

