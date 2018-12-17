Zuvolo Friends – The real-time location sharing app for friends & family

Sonning, Oxfordshire, United Kingdom – Zuvolo Ltd today introduces Zuvolo Friends 1.3.99 their brand new location sharing app that allows users to share their location when they want to, and with whom they want. Control over privacy is important. With Zuvolo Friends users can:

* Choose exactly which friends and family will have permission to see them on the map

* Decide exactly when they want to start and stop sharing their location

* Set a Privacy Zone for a location where they don’t want to be visible on the map

* Add Markers to the map to share points of interest and important locations

* Send and receive real-time location updates every few seconds

Zuvolo Friends makes location sharing a simple and seamless experience for almost any situation or activity. Keeping your location up to date has never been easier. Using Markers makes it easier to find meeting points, favourite locations, important places, or for leaving messages at a particular location. Users can share markers on the map instantly for friends and family to see up to a month, before they disappear.

“Zuvolo Friends has been built from the ground up with the main focus being the user experience” commented CEO and company founder, Steven Abrams. “We wanted to craft a social location sharing app that gave people full control, honoured their privacy, and could be used for any occasion. This is just the beginning and we have plans to add engaging and fun features in the future. Soon we also plan to release Zuvolo Cycling for the cycling community. We are very keen to get your feedback to help us shape and develop our features. Zuvolo Friends is already primed for future releases on different platforms and we are very excited about the road.”

Device Requirements:

* iPhone Compatible

* iOS 9.3 or later

* 107.7 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Zuvolo Friends 1.3.99 is Free and available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Lifestyle category. For more information, please contact Steven Abrams.

Zuvolo Friends 1.3.99

Download from iTunes

Screenshot

App Icon

Located in Sonning, Oxfordshire, United Kingdom, the Zuvolo team is an independent software company founded by Steven Abrams in 2016. With their strong blend of design and development skills, Zuvolo Ltd’s philosophy is to craft a beautiful looking application that focuses on the user experience. Copyright (C) 2018 Zuvolo Ltd. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Mac, iPhone, iPod, and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

