DEVONthink To Go 2.7 adds push notifications for sync, PDF outline view

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho – DEVONtechnologies updates its iOS document and information manager DEVONthink To Go with push notifications for faster synchronization, an outline view for PDF documents, as well as further enhancements. The update is free and recommended for all users.

DEVONthink is DEVONtechnologies’ document and information management solution for the Mac. It supports a large variety of file formats and stores them in a database enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI). Many document formats can be directly viewed and edited, PDFs annotated. DEVONnote is DEVONthink’s little sibling with a reduced feature set targeted at users with notetaking-centric needs.

Sophisticated organization tools, AI-based techniques that handle even the largest collections, and numerous integration options make DEVONthink the work environment of choice for researchers, lawyers, and educators. With its fast, reliable, and secure synchronization users keep their data available on all their Macs and iOS devices. DEVONthink To Go for iPad and iPhone completes the DEVONthink ecosystem.

* Keep your data together in one place

* Scan your paper, archive your email

* Let artificial intelligence help you file your data

* Sync your data to all your devices, fast and secure

* Share your data with anyone, whether they use Mac or PC

New in DEVONthink To Go 2.7:

This release adds push notifications to the synchronization. Whenever users make changes to their databases on their Mac, iPad, or iPhone, DEVONthink (To Go) sends notifications to all other devices. This decreases the amount of time before changes are available on all devices. It also enables DEVONthink To Go to receive the new data in the background.

For those who work with long PDF documents, DEVONthink To Go 2.7 adds an outline view. It lets the user browse the table of content and quickly navigate to other parts of the document.

Other improvements in this update include the ability to sort by date added. An alert lets users clean a sync store after changing its encryption key. When viewing PDFs the app chooses one- or two-page mode more reliably. Dragging messages from the Mail app to DEVONthink To Go sets the creation date to the messages’ date. This way users can better sort them by date received. Finally, its now possible to open search results without dismissing the software keyboard first.

“With push notifications we’ve made synchronizing data across devices a much more natural experience. Strong encryption ensures that our users can rely on the cloud services of their choice without comprimising privacy. The push notifications help distribute new information to all devices quickly. Of course, we anonymize the data that we need for this and store as less data as possible”, comments Eric BÃ¶hnisch-Volkmann, DEVONtechnologies’ President.

Of course, version 2.7 fixes issues and improves the general reliabilty of DEVONthink To Go too.

The update is free for existings users and highly recommended. The push notification service requires DEVONthink for Mac 2.11 or later and DEVONthink To Go 2.7 or later on participating devices.

System requirements:

* iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch

* iOS 10 or later

Availability and Pricing:

DEVONthink To Go is available world-wide for $14.99 USD (or the equivalent amount in other currencies) through the iOS App Store in the Productivity category. Some features require a one-time in-app purchase.

More information:

Customers find more information about our apps on the DEVONtechnologies website. Eric BÃ¶hnisch-Volkmann also posts news, opinions, previews, and public betas in the company blog Devonian Times.

DEVONthink To Go 2.7

Purchase and Download (iOS)

Company blog

DEVONtechnologies LLC creates end-user and server applications for the Mac and iOS platforms that enhance productivity, organization, and user experience with unique artificial intelligence technology. All applications are focused on both ease of use and satisfying the needs of even the most savvy users. The underlying DEVONtechnology is a flexible and versatile foundation that can be used for a large range of purposes from databases, data mining, and information retrieval to human-computer interfaces. DEVONtechnologies LLC was founded 2002 and incorporated 2004, and is today headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, USA. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 DEVONtechnologies LLC. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Macintosh and Mac OS X are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

