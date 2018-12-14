Scopely Drops the Anvil with Looney Tunes World of Mayhem

Los Angeles, California – Scopely, a leading interactive entertainment company and mobile games publisher, has launched Looney Tunes World of Mayhem globally. Licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, the new mobile multiplayer role-playing game brings an entire world of Looney Tunes characters into battle with anvils, instant boulders and other ACME devices of destruction.

Packed with player vs. player insanity, the mayhem is now available globally as a free download on both iOS via the App Store and Android via Google Play.

Looney Tunes World of Mayhem assembles more than 70 iconic Looney Tunes characters; from Bugs Bunny to Duck Dodgers, Wile E. Coyote to Witch Hazel. The zany personalities from Looney Tunes history are available to collect and battle with ridiculous, unique abilities that give players a virtually unlimited number of ways to wage insane prank-wars in a diverse array of game modes. The game gleefully updates the contemporary relevance and humor of Looney Tunes with modern gameplay to delight adult mobile gamers.

“Looney Tunes is an iconic brand that has delivered over 88 years of over-the-top, animated slapstick comedy and we are thrilled to put our own spin on the franchise with Looney Tunes World of Mayhem,” said Jori Pearsall, Senior Vice President of Product and General Manager at Scopely. “The game offers a deep multiplayer RPG combat experience rooted in the timeless humor and insanity that first made Looney Tunes a globally beloved brand, aged-up for the modern fan that craves interactive authenticity.”

Looney Tunes World of Mayhem mashes up the humor and attitude fans love about the classic cartoons with an accessible yet deep build-and-battle game and delivers it in one wacky, ACME-branded package. Players can collect and level-up their favorite Looney Tunes characters (including iconic variants, such as Valkyrie Bugs Bunny), shape the world by building personalized “Toon Towns,” and battle it out with their animated neighbors in prank-filled combat.

On December 15, Instagram star Zach King will support the launch with an exclusive Looney Tunes branded video from the ACME Anvil Lab on @ZachKing. Fans can also share the Looney Tunes mayhem with friends with Looney Tunes World of Mayhem GIFs via GIPHY. Looney Tunes World of Mayhem GIFs have been viewed 200 million times to date.

Published by Scopely, Looney Tunes World of Mayhem is created and developed in partnership with Aquiris Game Studio.

To stay up-to-date on all things Looney Tunes World of Mayhem, follow @LooneyTunesWOM on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and don’t miss the @ACMECEO on Twitter.

Looney Tunes World of Mayhem is the latest in Scopely’s line of mobile games based on renowned entertainment properties such as Star Trek Fleet Command, The Walking Dead: Road to Survival, WWE Champions, YAHTZEE(R) With Buddies and Wheel of Fortune(R): Free Play.

