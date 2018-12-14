Innovative Introductions, Inc. introduces Idea Phrase Creator for Mac

Rochester, New York – Innovative Introductions, Incorporated, a provider of innovative custom software packages for consumers and small businesses, has released Idea Phrase Creator 1.0 for Apple Macintosh Computers. The application creates random short phrases, ideas, or full sentences using 42 fully customizable word lists. It allows the user the flexibility to create their own word lists, word list labels, and to change the creation order of the words.

“Idea Phrase Creator is terrific for helping creative writers to get over writer’s block! The app is also very useful for inventors, music lyricists, English teachers, students, comedy writers, and people who like to entertain their friends,” said CEO/Developer Rick Harrison. The ideas or phrases created may be funny or serious, and can be easily edited from inside or outside of the app. All created ideas and phrases can be easily shared with friends as well. As an educational side benefit, users will find their vocabulary skills, spelling skills, and understanding of language will all improve just by using the app. Idea Phrase Creator will have the user laughing, thinking profoundly, and having a lot of fun for hours.

System Requirements:

* Compatible with Mac

* Requires macOS 10.9 or later

* 41 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Idea Phrase Creator 1.0 is only $14.99 USD (or equivalent amount in other currencies) and available worldwide exclusively through the Mac App Store in the Productivity category. Promo codes are available to members of the press. For more information, please contact Richard Harrison.

Innovative Introductions, Incorporated is located in Rochester, NY. Founded in 1989, Innovative Introductions, Incorporated provides new innovative custom software packages to help small businesses integrate intuitive front end interfaces for their employees that satisfy their needs. The company offers a wide variety of services and packages to meet specific needs from simple data entry, through database design, website integration, and app design. Copyright (C) 2018 Innovative Introductions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

