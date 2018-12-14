DEVONthink 2.11 adds push notifications for sync, support for JSON feeds

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho – DEVONtechnologies updates its smart document and information manager DEVONthink with push notifications for faster synchronization, support for JSON news feeds, and improved drag-and-drop with other applications. All four editions also receive additional improvements and bug fixes. The updates are free and recommended for all users.

DEVONthink is DEVONtechnologies’ document and information management solution for the Mac. It supports a large variety of file formats and stores them in a database enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI). Many document formats can be directly viewed and edited, PDFs annotated. DEVONnote is DEVONthink’s little sibling with a reduced feature set targeted at users with notetaking-centric needs.

Sophisticated organization tools, AI-based techniques that handle even the largest collections, and numerous integration options make DEVONthink the work environment of choice for researchers, lawyers, and educators. With its fast, reliable, and secure synchronization users keep their data available on all their Macs and iOS devices. DEVONthink To Go for iPad and iPhone completes the DEVONthink ecosystem.

* Keep your data together in one place

* Scan your paper, archive your email

* Let artificial intelligence help you file your data

* Sync your data to all your devices, fast and secure

* Share your data with anyone, whether they use Mac or PC

New in DEVONthink 2.11:

The latest update for DEVONthink adds push notifications to the synchronization. Whenever users make changes to their databases on their Mac, iPad, or iPhone, notifications are sent to their other devices. This decreases the amount of time before changes are available on all devices and enables iOS devices to pull the new data in the background.

DEVONthink 2.11 now supports JSON feeds in addition to RSS, RDF, and Atom feeds. This integrates relevant news sources directly into the work environment of, e.g., researches, students, journalists, or lawyers.

Also in this release, dragging text selections includes the reference URL of the source document, and DEVONthink Pro Office’s metadata entry window features new contextual menu options. Workspaces can be easier updated, and formatted notes and web archives keep their custom icons when saving changes. Updating an encryption key for a sync location now prompts the user what to do if they have already synced to it.

Finally, version 2.11 improves the reliability of using Spotlight importers on macOS Mojave, better names files created by dragging pages from the PDF sidebar to the Finder, and enhances the built-in web server of DEVONthink Pro Office. The Support Assistant is now loaded live and uses styled, longer tips.

“We honor our users privacy and their choice of cloud services. The push notifications that we introduce with this release make keeping data synchronized across multiple devices a much more natural experience without compromising flexibility and confidentiality. As a bonus they let us wake up DEVONthink To Go in the background and receive the changes. Of course, we keep the data that we need to accomplish this as small as possible, and fully anomymized”, comments Eric Bohnisch-Volkmann, DEVONtechnologies’ President.

DEVONnote 2.11 receives the relevant enhancements and bug fixes from its siblings, too.

The updates for all editions of DEVONthink and DEVONnote are free for existings users and highly recommended.

System requirements:

* OS X Yosemite or later

Pricing and Availability:

All editions of DEVONthink and DEVONnote for the Mac can be downloaded from www.devontechnologies.com and be test-driven for free before they need to be licensed. DEVONthink Personal as well as all editions of DEVONagent are also available in the App Store; DEVONthink can be purchased in bundles with DEVONagent for attractive bundle prices in DEVONtechnologies’ online shop. DEVONthink To Go for iOS is available through the iOS App Store.

* DEVONthink Pro Office: US $149.95

* DEVONthink Pro: US $79.95

* DEVONthink Personal: US $49.95 (App Store: $49.99)

* DEVONnote: US $24.95 (App Store: $24.99)

More information:

Customers find more information about our apps on the DEVONtechnologies website. Eric Bohnisch-Volkmann also posts news, opinions, previews, and public betas in the company blog Devonian Times.

DEVONthink 2.11

DEVONthink on the Mac App Store

DEVONnote on the Mac App Store

Company blog

DEVONtechnologies LLC creates end-user and server applications for the Mac and iOS platforms that enhance productivity, organization, and user experience with unique artificial intelligence technology. All applications are focused on both ease of use and satisfying the needs of even the most savvy users. The underlying DEVONtechnology is a flexible and versatile foundation that can be used for a large range of purposes from databases, data mining, and information retrieval to human-computer interfaces. DEVONtechnologies LLC was founded 2002 and incorporated 2004, and is today headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, USA.

