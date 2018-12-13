Subtitles Viewer 3.0 – Great news for Hearing Impaired

Melbourne, Australia – Interactive Coconut today is proud to announce the release of Subtitles Viewer 3.0, an update to their movie utility for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch. Ever been to the movies in a foreign country and it’s dubbed in the local language? Frustrating! Or how about the deaf or hard of hearing? A cinema experience can be impossible when no captioning is available. Subtitles Viewer works to solve this problem.

Users can view subtitles on their iOS device synchronized with television or movies at home, or at the cinema. Subtitles Viewer make use of the vast database of subtitles at Open Subtitles, with subtitles available for downloading in over 20 languages.

Subtitles Viewer is ideal for a number of situations, for example:

* Travelling/living abroad – the cinema has audio in another language, and there are no subtitles

* The hearing impaired can enjoy going to the cinema

* Resolving arguments at home about which language the subtitles should be in!

“I’m always really pleased to see an app that serves the handicapped, and Subtitles Viewer makes a strong contribution to this category of iOS owner.” commented Mel Martin of TUAW. “It’s also useful for people struggling with a new language and want to view movies and TV in their native language.”

Version 3.0 of Subtitles Viewer is localized into 14 languages and has several improvements, including:

1. A brilliant feature for the deaf or hard of hearing ” subtitles with descriptions of ambient audio (such as doors slamming, ominous music, etc) are now marked with the hearing impaired symbol.

2. A new Settings tab, where you can now adjust the “Upload Encoding” of any subtitles you upload. Ever had any issues with uploading subtitles? This new advanced feature gives you access to adjust how the app interprets the encoding of your subtitle.

3. Encoding for downloads has been improved, and bugs ironed out.

4. Some changes have been made to design. The app now starts with a fancy animation of the title.

Since its launch, Subtitles Viewer has generated multiple 5-star reviews from impressed users who have commented that the app is a “must have”, “really improves my life”, and is “a life saver.”

Device Requirements:

* iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

* Requires iOS 9.1 or later

* 37 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Subtitles Viewer starts you off with three credits to experience the app. To continue viewing and downloading subtitles, you can pay an in-app purchase for more credits or even unlimited credits. You can also make an in-app purchase to upload subtitles to the app. Currently, the costs in USD are as follows:

* 1 credit = $0.99

* 5 credits = $2.99

* 10 credits = $3.99

* Unlimited Subtitle Downloads = $6.99

* Unlimited Subtitle Uploads = $4.99

Interactive Coconut

Subtitles Viewer 3.0

Download from iTunes

YouTube Video (Promotional)

Screenshot

App Icon

Located in Melbourne, Australia, Interactive Coconut is an independent app developer in the App Store. Founder Craig Grummitt has several apps on the app store and is a published author on iOS development. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Interactive Coconut. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



