Radio Control Challenge for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Win10 PC and Xbox

Farmers Branch, Texas – Magnin & Associates today introduces Radio Control Challenge 1.0, their new game for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Windows PC and Xbox.

Relive the thrill of operating radio control vehicles:

* Race other RC Cars (solo or against up to 3 AI players).

* Race other RC Jet Skis (solo or against up to 3 AI players).

* Race other RC Monster Trucks (solo or against up to 3 AI players).

* Use your RC Helicopter to deliver packages.

* Race your RC Helicopter through rings.

* Hit targets with your RC Tank (practice or time attack modes)

Optionally shares your accomplishments via social media, email, or instant messaging.

The game was produced by Ed Magnin, programmed and level design by Willie Johnson, Jr, art and 3d models from Unity Assets, and playtested by David Hayes, a game dev intern from Dallas ISD, Conrad H-TECH at Richland College. Matt Campana created the music and audio effects. According to Ed Magnin, “I’ve always enjoyed playing with radio control cars, boats, and other vehicles. We tried to recreate the excitement in our latest game.”

Device Requirements (iOS):

* Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

* Requires iOS 8.0 or later

* Universal App (includes Standard, Retina, and iPhone X and XS displays; Apple TV version also available)

* 97.5 MB

* Rated 4+

Pricing and Availability:

Radio Control Challenge 1.0 is $2.99 USD (or equivalent amount in other currencies) and available worldwide through the App Store in the Games category for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. An Android version is available worldwide from both Google Play and Amazon AppStore. Windows 10 PC and Xbox versions will be available any day from the Windows Store. For more information, please contact Ed Magnin.

Game Credits

Ed Magnin has been actively involved in the game industry since 1979. Earlier in his career he worked for some of the top game developers of their day – MicroProse, Cinemaware, Virgin Games, and Park Place Productions. In 1993, he founded Magnin & Associates and has focused on handheld games ever since. They have created over 30 games for iOS (with over a million App Store downloads). Most are also available for Android, Windows 10 PC and Xbox. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Magnin & Associates. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

