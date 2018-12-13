Book of Demons exits Early Access on Steam – Time to face the Archdemon

Warsaw, Poland – Today is the day! Book of Demons, Thing Trunk’s unique deck-building, papercraft Hack and Slash, leaves early access with Book of Demons 1.0 landing on Steam 8am PST! Get ready to save the Paperverse from evil by facing your foe with the new Archdemon reveal trailer!

To celebrate the launch, Thing Trunk will be selling Book of Demons at 20% off the regular price during the launch week. Also available, for the first time, is the Collector’s Content DLC which includes a 70 pages digital PDF art book, the full Original Book of Demons Soundtrack, 18 thematic 4K wallpapers, and a digital poster! The launch week sale, the DLC and a free demo are available TODAY on Steam!

Book of Demons is a Hack & Slash deck-building hybrid in which YOU decide the length of quests. Wield magic cards instead of weapons and slay the armies of darkness in the dungeons below the Old Cathedral. Save the terror-stricken Paperverse from the clutches of the Archdemon himself! Featuring:

* Hack & Slash deck-building hybrid

* Procedurally Generated Dungeons

* 40 magic cards plus magical and legendary variants per character class

* Tailored sessions with Flexiscope

* Roguelike Mode for fans of an extreme challenge

* 70 different types of monsters, with different traits and custom mechanics

* Xbox and Steam controller support

* 3 underground realms and epic Quest Boss battles

* Monthly and all-time Leaderboards, 200 Achievements

* Allow your Twitch or Mixer audience to interact with your game

* Free demo

Book of Demons has been in early access for two and a half years and many of the above features were implemented in response to community feedback. The final 1.0 update also brings the much-anticipated new batch of common, magical and legendary cards for each of the 3 playable classes.

Book of Demons is the first installment of Return 2 Games – a series of original mid-core titles, inspired by the early golden days of PC gaming coming from Thing Trunk. Book of Demons launches for PC and Mac OSX gamers on December 13, 2018 at 8am PST.

Thing Trunk

Book of Demons 1.0

Book of Demons on Stream

YouTube Video (Archdemon Launch Trailer)

YouTube Video (Song Trailer)

Media Assets

Thing Trunk is a small game development studio based in Warsaw, Poland. The core team is comprised of seven dedicated developers. The 3 founders Filip Starzyski, Konstanty Kalicki, and Maciej Biedrzycki are casual game industry veterans who (despite a level of success) became disappointed with the miring trends in the market and scrapped their former brands (Codeminon and Twinbottles) to focus solely on the ambitious Return 2 Games idea. Since then, they have been busy trying to prove that making the high-quality games is possible with a small but experienced team with lots of passion. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Thing Trunk. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, and macOS are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



