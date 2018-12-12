Orderly – Simple To-do lists, gets even simpler, after a big update

San Jose, California – Orderly – Simple To-do Lists, Location Based Reminders 4.0, that has undergone a big update, which helps users focus on what matters to them the most. Introducing new features like ‘Automatic Backup’, the App now is even more simpler to use. Featured by Apple on the App Store in 2017, under productivity category, Orderly is exclusively designed based on how the human mind visualizes to-do lists. Orderly features unlimited folders, location based reminders, archiving of notes, cloud sync and awesome themes. Introducing ‘Today View’ helps users focus on today’s tasks across all categories. Extremely improved smoother animations, and intuitive design makes users keep coming back, to help them get the task done, quickly.

Orderly also makes sure that a task never goes unnoticed, when the user is at a particular location.

Once a to-do is created, it is displayed on one of three shelves using Apple’s bookshelf metaphor: High Priority, Medium, and Low. Users can instantly view all their to-dos, expand and contract them with pinch gestures, edit items, change their priority, mark them as complete, or swipe them to delete.

The extraordinary simplicity, practicality, and design of Orderly sets it apart from the many to-do apps available. Tekton Technologies has employed the fundamental principles of human factors to design a to-do list app that is highly efficient, instantly informative, and accommodates to the daily needs of real people. With its intuitive gesture based commands, the learning curve for the app and all its features is about one minute.

Feature Highlights:

* Visual interface and layout, provides absolute ease for managing errands and chores

* Create unlimited Folders(Categories) to categorize multiple to-do lists under each of them

* ‘Today items’ view enables you to quickly check of items that are due only today, across all categories

* Location based reminders, alerts you of a to-do at a particular location

* Email backup and Automatic backup, provides a secure backup of all your data on the cloud

* Create Recurring to-dos

* Cloud sync across devices

* Powerful search within a folder or across all folders

* Easily re-order items, undo completed items on Today items as well as list notes

* ‘Due Items’ folder shows the items that are past due beyond this date

* ‘New List’ button allows to quickly add a new note instantly from any folder

“Orderly,” offers the most natural way to create your To-Do lists using simple iPhone gestures,” states Tekton Technologies. “All your tasks and to-dos are presented as simple visual list notes, so that you can create to-dos and post them on your board. This App allows you to prioritize your to-do tasks, without the hassle of misplacing a note or forgetting an item, just because there are too many to-dos to manage. The best part of the app is that Orderly automatically prioritizes your to-dos by moving around those list notes.”

Device Requirements:

* iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch

* Requires iOS 10.0 or later

* 57.7 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Orderly 4.0 is now available at a price of $0.99 (USD) and available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Productivity category. Review copies are available on request.

Orderly 4.0

Purchase and Download

Screenshot (Highlights)

Screenshot (Focus on what matters to you most)

Screenshot (Secure and Automatic Backup)

Screenshot (Highly improved usability)

Tekton Technologies is a software technology company that focuses on lifestyle enhancing iOS Apps, for users. The company has developed great Apps available on the App Store for iOS devices and has a great user base for their Apps. Copyright (C) 2018 Tekton Technologies. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, and iPod are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

