Word Genius 1.1 released for iOS/Android – Hidden Words Game

Petaling Jaya, Malaysia – Palindrome Mobile today is pleased to announce the release of WordGenius 1.1, the latest update to their word search game for iOS and Android devices. Fun and educational, Word Genius: Hidden Words will make a fine addition to your collection of word games. The game mechanics are simple enough. The player is presented with a grid of letters containing the jumbled up hidden words. He/she slides along each letter to form a valid word, causing the letters to be removed from the block, and the remaining letters above to fall through. When all of the letters have been cleared, the player has completed the level.

Game features:

* Fun and addicting word puzzles with many hours of gameplay

* 22 chapters with over 370 brain twisting puzzles

* Starts out easy, but gets challenging as you progress

* Simple game mechanics – guess the word and slide to connect the letters

* Educational game for all ages – have fun while training your brain

* Not your ordinary word search game, you have to think and solve words in the correct order

The new version features a new light and jovial design. As in the previous game, the game starts out easy with four letters, but gets challenging quickly. With over 370 brain twisting puzzles spanning across 24 chapters, fans of word games will find many hours of fun and addicting gameplay in this latest offering.

Device Requirements:

* iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

* Requires iOS 8.0 or later

* 66.1 MB

Pricing and Availability:

WordGenius 1.1 is Free (With In-App Purchases) and available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Games category. For more information, please contact Michael Cheong.

WordGenius 1.1

Download from iTunes

Download from Google Play

Screenshot

App Icon

Palindrome Mobile is a company dedicated to making fun and addicting games for mobile devices. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Palindrome Mobile. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

