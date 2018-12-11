SniperSight for iOS Advanced Methods To Correct Your Eyesight

Columbus, Ohio – Lost Technology LLP is proud to announce the global availability of SniperSight(TM) for the iOS platform, an App for improving eyesight without needing lenses or surgery. SniperSight is an exceptional app that uses Dr. Bates method to help people who use lenses/spectacles to regain vision and start reading letters and numbers more clearly.

The method devised by Dr. Horatio Bates to improve eyesight is based on organized pattern of exercises for all kinds of eye conditions. The interface is robust and very clear to read and has the information placed right up front. The information on eye conditions can be read by tapping on a specific ailment and finding which exercises can heal it.

The exercises for the Bates method show how it can be done perfectly with all the diagrams and illustrations and also by following the step-by-step process to improve eyesight faster. The methods have been specifically designed to suit the users of every age group, who can start using the App and get rid of their lenses by practicing a few simple exercises everyday.

SniperSight also helps to combat stress on the eyes caused by our digital and working lives staring at laptops, smartphones, and tablets, or simply not getting enough sleep due to your schedule.

Key Features:

* Covers all the basics for the Bated method with detailed exercise descriptions

* Read how to do the exercises with visuals and diagram representations

* A step-by-step as you go guide to follow all the techniques and practice them

* Simple to search for any specific exercises

* Ideal method for people who wear contact lens and spectacles

* Healing process starts immediately, finally get rid of their glasses or contacts

* Results can be seen depending on your schedule and consistency

* Effective for people of all age groups

* Great for kids. Helps them improve their eyesight at an early age

* Handy for older people to improve their vision and start seeing better

* Read on your problem and the treatment required and get started in just a few minutes

Device Requirements:

* iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

* Requires iOS 11.3 or later

* 13.9 MB

Pricing and Availability:

SniperSight 1.1 is $4.99 USD (or equivalent amount in other currencies) and available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Health and Fitness category.

