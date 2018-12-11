Alpha Beta Omega and Cloudzen signs LOI for next generation game project

Singapore – Cloudzen and Alpha Beta Omega are proud to announce today, the start of development of a brand new MMO game, exclusively on mobile devices. The game will be delivered in high quality graphics regardless of any mobile devices through âGameCloudâ Cloud Gaming Platform. The two companies have found a way to support thousands of players in the same game session, across all mobile devices.

Alpha Beta Omegaâs flag-shipped Game creation allows players to enter the game as vampires on the hunt for power. Drawing strength from attackable buildings and NPCs, players grow in power to eventually fight against other players. Mystical artefacts, useful in combat, can be found throughout a whole new fantasy world.

“I am glad that Cloudzen has found confidence in our content and development skills and has agreed to cooperate with us on this interesting project,” explained Michael Khoo, CEO of Alpha Beta Omega. “We plan to allocate our best game development resources to create a game that is worthy of the amazing technology they have developed for establishing MMO connection, while delivering a high quality of game performance even on low end smart phone devices. I am sure, that together we will deliver an amazing product which will become a pivotal event in the mobile game industry.”

About Cloudzen:

Founded in 2015, Cloudzen is the Leading Cloud Gaming and Mobile Entertainment Platform as Service offering various means of communications channels through digital entertainment via game stores, communities and social networks. The company’s office is located in CT Hub 2 building in Singapore.

Alpha Beta Omega

Founded in 2014, Alpha Beta Omega specialised in mobile content and non-standard advertising. This year, the company decided to begin its own game development projects. One of its self-developed mobile games, “Darkless,” caught IMDAâs attention and has enabled the company to be a part of IMDAâs PIXEL game developers incubator program. Today, the company is located in PIXEL building in Singapore. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Alpha Beta Omega. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

